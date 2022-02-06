Two Cobra Kai Stars Appeared Together in a Disney Channel Original Movie

The Netflix Original “Cobra Kai” (originally on YouTube Red) has dominated popular culture for the past few years. The series follows the original “The Karate Kid” trilogy from the 1980s, set over three decades in the future. In “Cobra Kai,” William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Respectively, to tell the story of the two characters as adults as they reignite their rivalry.

In addition to Zabka and Macchio, and quite a few other familiar faces from the series, “Cobra Kai” also features a talented young cast. It includes actress Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, actor Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, and actor Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz as the Season 1 main cast. However, as the seasons go on, the addition of new characters happens and they become an important part of the story. Most of them are young actors you’ve probably seen on screen before.

In the movie, two cast members portray teenagers who train at the Cobra Kai Dojo. The intense ideals that John Kreese (Martin Kove) teaches are having a negative impact on them. The two actors appear in “The Swap” together on Disney Channel in 2016 before starring in “Cobra Kai.”

Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List starred in The Swap in 2016

Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List are prominent cast members of “Cobra Kai” in Season 4.

Bertrand, who plays Hawk Moskowitz, was only recurring in Season 1 before joining the main cast.

At the same time, List, who portrays Tory Nichols, was introduced in Season 2 as a recurring character and just became a regular this season. Hawk and Tory play a crucial role in the current “Cobra Kai” storyline, adding tension and action whenever necessary.

The two actors worked together in the Disney Channel original movie “The Swap.”

Additionally, there’s a Megan Shull novel of the same name. “The Swap,” stars List as Ellie O’Brien and Bertrand as Jack Malloy, two high schoolers dealing with hardships.

Even though they both recently lost a parent and were facing bullying, as soon as they get together in the nurse’s office. They start arguing and complaining that their genders are worse off than the other. It’s probably obvious that the two switch bodies after texting each other, and upcoming deadlines cause them to panic about switching back quickly.

Even if some might find “The Swap” predictable or cliché, the film is a charming tale of loss, empathy, and understanding, and List and Bertrand absolutely show off their acting talents, which led to their roles in Cobra Kai. Watch “The Swap” if you enjoy teen movies and have already finished binge-watching the new season of “Cobra Kai.”

