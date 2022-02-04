Sniper Elite 5: Expected Release Date & Updates!

For the past 4 iterations of Sniper Elite, the series has been producing impressive content. And good news for fans because Sniper Elite 5 is also on its way! Unfortunately, the last installment came back in 2017. So, when will Sniper Elite 5 released? And most importantly on which platforms will it launch?

Sniper Elite is a fighting (action) game produced by Indie Studio Rebellion back in 2005! The main goal of the player is to deduce Project Kraken. The game is set a long time ago in history, in the Nazis era. The players are supplied with efficient rifles and the kill cam footage plus the maps have gotten much better over time. Hopefully, in the 5th installment, we’ll get to see even better features.

The wait is almost over because Sniper Elite 5 will be released in 2022! Regarding the pre-order details of the game, continue reading the article as we have summed up all its details below!

Sniper Elite 5 was confirmed by Rebellion in the [email protected] event to release very soon. The game does not have a confirmed release date yet but we are sure that it will drop somewhere in 2022! Bookmark this page because in case of any updates we’ll update this site immediately.

Price and Pre-order

As the game is now “title listed” you can pre-order it! This is despite it getting a release date. Many are suspecting the price to go up once the game receives a confirmed release date. So, if you are genuinely interested in playing the game make sure to pre-order it in the cheapest offer possible.

Sniper Elite 5 is going to release on the following platforms (hopefully in 2022):

PC

PS4

PS5

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Gameplay

Despite being 5 years since the release of the 4th installment we are still running short of information regarding the upcoming game. The story of expert marksman Lt. Karl Fairburne is continued in Sniper Elite’s 5th iteration as well! So, the game will be set around the 2nd World War.

The main goal will be to stop the secret Operation Kraken of the Nazis. And this will be done by locating and shooting high-profile Nazi professionals.

The new “Invasion Mode” will let the players drop in any of the other player’s campaigns as an Axis Sniper! Through this tactic, you can also eliminate that player. But the plot twist is that if the same player calls his Allied Sniper you can get defeated too!

Moreover, the Allied Sniper can also make use of the more advanced maps to locate the enemies which will assist in killing them easily. The Axis Sniper will be receiving new weapons, items, and unlockable new skins, while the Allied Snipers will get new weapons and character skins. Their details are still to be known. So, hang in there!

System Requirements

The minimum system requirements to play Sniper Elite 5 are:

OS: Windows 7 on 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz, AMD FX-4100 to i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz, or AMD FX-8370.

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Storage space: 20GB

In the preceding installment, Sniper Elite 5 demanded a total of 64 GB! Which is much more than the upcoming games. Will this affect the gameplay of the 5th installment? Well, the game is coming after 5 years so we are sure that the developers have thought their way through this decision. However, we only have the minimum requirements yet!

Trailer

The official trailer for Sniper Elite 5 was revealed quite some time ago. So, in case you missed it you can stream it on YouTube! But make sure that you watch the official one.

The recent trailer has revealed the cinematic footage of the game. It shows Lt. Karl Fairburne making his way through the enemy territory while in the background the narrator continues with the story. It was a bone-chilling experience! The trailer has a dramatic end! Because just when Fairburne spots his target someone points their Sniper at him. Before we could find out who that person was, the trailer ended!

Even though we did not get a confirmed release date at the end of the trailer we did get a tad bit of updates on the latest features of the 5th installment. For more information stay tuned!