Euphoria Season 3 – When can we Expect a Trailer or a Teaser?

Euphoria’s record-breaking success in Season 2 has been the talk of the town around the world, making the anticipated arrival of Euphoria Season 3 even more alluring and exciting for its audience.

This flourishing show has become a global phenomenon with its unique take on the teenage high-school drama theme. Moreover, the vivid portrayal of raw emotions in the show in question further made it worth watching, as that’s what attracted the viewers to this masterpiece in the first place. This ultimately made Sam Levinson’s Euphoria HBO’s second most streamed show after the popular Games of Thrones series.

Because Season 2 received an average of 16.3 million viewership per episode and 6.6 million viewers just for its finale says a lot about its innovative work of art. Not to mention, its fast dominion over Twitter is one to take note of! Seeing that, it shook the internet with countless fan theories, fan art and lots of memes. Consequently, receiving another nod for being the most-tweeted-about series on Twitter even before the finale of Season 2.

Season 2 is already surpassing fans’ expectations, and it is clear that any look at Season 3 is a dream come true for fans.

Fear not! We are here with some insights about the upcoming season that you might want to know.

Euphoria Season 3: What is it about?

On a surface level, Euphoria‘s main plot revolves around a recovering drug addict, Rue Bennett, who struggles to deal with her drug addiction and the typical high-school drama side by side. However, many things left unsaid in Season 2 that need to be addressed in Season 3.

For instance, what will be the fate of Fezo or “Fez” (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon’ Wanna’ Walton) in Euphoria? Seeing that the former got arrested while the later was presumably shot to death?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Javon’ Wanna’ Walton shared that:

“Well, you see [Fez] get arrested, so I’m sure he is going to be in the back of a cop car. And with Ashtray, we’re not 100 percent if he’s dead, because you saw absolutely no blood, right? And you didn’t see him fall. You did hear the bullet, but you didn’t see him get shot. So, there [are] little things that could potentially bring him back for another season”.

He further added in his interview with Variety that:

“If there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray. Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for Season 3”.

Besides the uncertain fate of these two brothers,

What about Faye (Chloe Cherry) ?

Was Fez’s grandmother alright during the gunfight?

What about Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fez’s blossoming romance?

Will Lexi find out about Fez’s truth?

Will Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Casie (Sydney Sweeney) get back together?

Rue’s sobriety and her deal with Laurie?

There’s a great possibility that the forthcoming season will disclose some of those questions and continue from there.

Euphoria Season 3: Spoiler Alert

Did you know that Rue’s story and struggles are inspired by the director Sam Levinson’s life experiences in Euphoria

He was once himself a drug addict, and he vocally shared his past struggles in his interview with Variety:

“I spent the majority of my teenage years in and out of hospitals, rehabs, and halfway houses. I was a drug addict, and I’d take anything and everything until I couldn’t hear or breathe or feel. Somewhere around the age of 16, I resigned myself to the idea that drugs could kill me, and there was no reason to fight it; I would just let it take me over, and I’d made peace with that”.

Did you know HBO’s Euphoria is an American version of an Israeli miniseries of the same name?

Well, it’s true. Levinson’s Euphoria is based on the original Israeli series, with little tweaks here and there to give it his magical touch.

Surprisingly enough, the majority of the show’s die-hard fans do not even know that there is an Israeli version of Euphoria.

Trailer or Teaser

We do not have any details about the production status or the release date of the trailer of the new season from HBO yet. However, we will soon be getting a trailer as the premiere date for Season 3 gets closer. Again, this has not been disclosed by the stewards of the franchise as well.

According to a tweet by beauty reporter Kirbie Johnson:

“Each episode takes a month to film, so by the time it goes through the post, it’s safe to expect a 2024 release”.

Zendaya also confessed that this might be a possibility:

“I think that might be true. I honestly don’t know”.

If we consider their words, it’s possible that we will get a trailer somewhere around that time. Still, nothing much can be said in this regard.

However, we did get a little teaser with the renewal announcement of Season 3.