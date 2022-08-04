Euphoria Season 3 – Zendaya to direct an Episode

Euphoria shook everyone to their core with its release in the Summer of 2019. The show’s unique cinematography and its direct approach towards raw topics such as; teenage problems, drug addiction, bullying, toxic relationships and love, made it the global phenomenon that it is today. Seeing that the show’s themes resonated with the majority of the American teenagers and adults out there, it consequently compelled everyone to look forward to the premiere of Euphoria Season 3.

However, it would be wrong to celebrate the American series’ popularity without paying a deserving tribute to the cast and their mind-blowing acting. Especially to the main protagonist and narrator of the show; Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman – who plays the drug addict, Rue Bennett in Euphoria Season 1, 2 and 3 (the forthcoming season).

Here’s all that you need to know about her!

Euphoria Season 3: The youngest Emmys Winner Actress

Did you know that Zendaya is the youngest lead actress to ever be nominated for the “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award” at the 72nd Emmys Awards? And that too for Euphoria; HBO’s second most thriving show after Games of Thrones!

Amazing, isn’t it? Considering the fact that she is not only the youngest recipient (won at the age of 24) for this award but she is also the second black woman to win this category after Viola Davis! Zendaya’s fans all around the world deem it as a historical win and we totally agree with them. A look at her “open the door” scene from Episode 3 of Season 1 could easily validate that it was a deserving win.

Euphoria Season 3: 2022 Emmy’s Nominations

Hold on! We’ve got more news. Zendaya is again nominated for the Emmys 2022 and that too for a whooping four nominations. She shared her thoughts about her Emmy nominations in her interview with Vanity Fair that she is “overwhelmed” and added that:

“It’s absolutely insane. The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them. I’ve already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I’m very, very proud”.

This woman is talented as hell and there is no denying it! Her acting as Rue Bennett in the show spoke volumes, and made the whole fandom feel countless emotions.

Moreover, the show itself has been nominated for a total of sixteen nominations in the 2022 Emmys.

No wonder the fans are so hyped for the third season!

Euphoria Season 3: Songwriter and Executive Producer

When we talk about Zendaya’s achievements in Hollywood, there is no stopping them. They keep on coming and coming!

Besides her amazing work as MJ in Marvel Spiderman’s Series, her dedicated efforts in Euphoria is one to talk about. Not only is her acting as a recovering drug addict is marvelous, but also her work as the executive producer and songwriter for HBO is phenomenal. Emmys acknowledged it too. Seeing that, she snagged up pair of nominations for producing and writing lyrics for two of her original songs:

I’m Tired

Elliot’s Song

Zendaya’s Directional Debut

“I don’t want to live in a box. I want to be able to push myself. I think before I was feeling too comfortable, so I want to prove to others, and myself, that I can do it”.

The star voiced her thoughts in one of her interviews in 2019 that she does not want to limit herself. She is willing to explore more options to widen her range and advance her career. Which we can clearly see happening in Euphoria Season 3!

Apparently, Zendaya was supposed to direct episode 6 for Season 2. But, she could not do it because of a timing issue.

In an interview with Vogue Italia she revealed that:

“It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.”

But the fans need to not worry! Since, the leading lady nonchalantly hinted that it will be happening soon:

“So, next season probably”

Seeing that, she confessed:

“It brings joy, and as long as I can continue to do that and tell stories, I’ll be good”.

Then what are you waiting for people? Make sure that you have Euphoria’s Season 3 in your bucket list so that you can watch Zendaya’s work of art!