Sex Education Season 4 Release Date – When is Coming Out?

Sex Education Season 4 is something that the fans of Sex Education are looking forward to, thanks to the cliffhanger of Sex Education Season 3 that left many fans wondering what will be happening next and if there is really another season of Sex Education or not. It is now officially confirmed that Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4. Interestingly, this was actually announced just a few weeks after the Season 3 premiere.

The official release date is still not announced. However, it needs to be noted that both the first and second seasons of Sex Education was premiered in January. If the franchise keeps following this trend of release date, then the fans will perhaps be able to watch Season 4 in January 2023. It needs to be noted that the trend was broken with the third season of the series which was released in early September insteady of the January slot because of the Covid pandemic. However, according to other reports, it might also release in the autumn of 2022 and it might have a total of eight episodes.

Expected Plot

The last episode of the third season was filled with many cliffhangers. For instance, Maeve was seen going to the US for studies and Jean, Otis’ mother, suffered a postpartum haemorrhage but recovered from it. This simply means that there is a lot of scope in Season 4 and the audience might get to see a few new characters too.

Also, even though Maeve and Otis have confessed their feelings, it seems like they will be in a long-distance relationship and there will be some real test of their relationship. In addition to that, Eric and Adam also had a breakup and they are working towards exploring their self-identity. There are many things that need to be explored in Sex Education Season 4 and hopeful, the fourth season of the episode will address these issues.

Sex Education Season 4: Expected Cast

It is expected that all the main characters will return to Season 4. It means that the viewers will be able to see Asa Butterfield as Otis, Aimee ou Wood as Aimee, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Connor Swindells as Adam, Patricia Allison as Ola, Kedar Williams Stirling as Jackson, Mimi Keene as Ruby, Tany Reynolds as Lily, Alistar Petrie as Mr Gross, Dua Saleh as Cal and Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn. One might also see a comeback of Simone Ashley but the same is not sure because she is also leading the show Bridgerton and there might or might not be a clash in the schedules.

Also, on 17th November 2021, Krishna Istha, the writer tweeted for a caste calls for two trans characters indicating that the viewers will see two trans characters. There is no official update regarding Season 4 apart from the fact that there will be a Sex Education Season 4 and of course, for the fact that the writer of the show is looking for two trans characters too. Along with the main characters, it is expected that a few of the old characters will also pop up in Season 4. We will update the information on Sex Education Season 4 once official announcements start flooding in about the series, till then, it is all about speculations and hopes about what the viewers really want to see in Season 4 and whom they want back. It will of course be available on Netflix!