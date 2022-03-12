Pieces of Her’ Season 2 has an Update

Pieces of Her is a crime, drama, mystery and thriller series. The series premiered first on 4th March 2022. Endeavour Content and Made Up Stories are the production companies involved in Pieces of Her. The first season was a huge success on Netflix with the elements of action and suspense associated with it. The story of Pieces of Her revolves around a mother-sister duo. A Saturnoon after a trip to the mall takes a twister turn for a young woman about the perception that she carried for her mother. The daughter is forced to go for a run after the past of her mother starts resurfacing. During the run, she tries to put pieces together to know about the truth of the identity of her mother and secrets from her childhood. With the success, the viewers have started wondering if there will be Season 2.

Pieces of Her: Casts

The casts involve Toni Collette as Laura Oliver, Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver, Jessica Barden as Jane, Joe Dempsie as Nick, Omari Hardwick as Gordon, David Wenham as Jasper, Terry O’Quinn as Martin Queller, Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass, Catherine as Grace Juno, Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas, Calcium Worth as Young Jasper Queller, Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller, Ellie Lang as Little Andy, Ewen Leslie as Arthur Gibson and Mia Artemis and young Paula Kunde.

Does Pieces of Her Have a Season 2?

This question has been revolving around the mind of the viewers after watching it. It is difficult to say whether there will be Season 2 or not. It is based on a novel published in 2018 which goes by the same name and is authored by Karin Slaughter. The Pieces of Her followed the same plot as that of the novel and it has successfully managed to complete the source material of the novel therefore, it is also believed that it will be a one-season hit. The first season consisted of eight episodes and the runtime of the episodes were approximately 52 minutes.

According to the reports of Netflix, It has remained one of the most popular shows on Netflix with more than 53 million hours viewed. If the number of viewed time keeps on growing, there is a chance that it will be renewed for Season 2. Also, it needs to be noted that the ending of the first season was open-ended in comparison to the novel that it is based on.

Will There Be Another Pieces of Her?

Currently, whether there will be another season is totally up to Netflix. However, one cannot help but wonder that if there is a second season, when will it be launching. The filming location is Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. It was ordered in 2019 for eight episodes and it made its debut in 2022. It roughly took two years in the making of Pieces of Her. Based on the timeline of the first season, it can be said that, if there really is Season 2, the viewers will be able to watch it in 2023. It is too early to say whether there will be a second season or not. The first season has been a huge hit and it is up to Netflix whether it wants to treat the viewers with the second season or not.