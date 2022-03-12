‘Upload’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Much More

Upload Season 2 is all set to release for all the right reasons. It was first released in 2020 and it belongs to the comedy, mystery and sci-fi genres. The storyline of Upload revolves around a man who gets to choose his own afterlife after his death. The same is done by uploading his consciousness into a virtual world. After he starts working on his new life and becomes a friend with an angel, quests start arising about his death arise. Greg Daniels is involved in the making of Season 2. He is also known for his work on The Office and Parks and Recreation. The series made a debut in May and just after seven days, it was renewed for Upload Season 2.

When Will Upload Season 2 Be Released?

Upload Season 2 will be released on 11th March 2022 on Amazon Prime Videos. The work of Upload Season 2 was wrapped on 15th April 2021. Robbie Amell informed the same in a tweet. The second season was confirmed in Mar 2020. Greg Daniels has confirmed the same while commenting that he was thrilled to continue a relationship with Amazon Studios and the wonderful casts and he said that viewers could finally see what made Nora, Nathan and Ingrid in 2033.

How Many Episodes Of Season 2 Of Upload Are There?

Upload Season 2 will comprise seven episodes. All the episodes of Upload Season 2 will drop on Amazon Prime Video simultaneously. The first episode is titled Welcome Back, Mr Brown and it has an IMDb rating of 7.6. The second episode of Season 2 is titled Dinner Party with an IMDb rating of 8. The third episode is titled Robin Hood, the fourth episode is titled Family, the fifth episode is titled Mind Frisk, the second episode is titled The Outing and the last episode of Upload Season 2 is titled Download. The runtime of the episodes will be approximately 30 minutes.

The filming locations of Upload Season 2 include Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 3 Arts Entertainment and Amazon Studios are the production companies of Upload Season 2.

Casts

The casts of Upload Season 2 include Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, Andy Allo and Nora Anthony, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Owen Daniels as A. I guy, Andrea Rosen as Lucy, Josh Banday as Ivan, William B. Davis as David, Yvetta Fisher as Batia, Jordan Johnson as Jamie, Jessica Tuck as Viv, Christ Williams as Dave Antony, Andy Thompson as Professor, Mackenzie as Tinsley, Matt Ward as Byron, Chloe Coleman as Nevaeh and Paulo Costanzo as Matteo.

Viewers who have enjoyed the first season will love the Upload Season 2 because the series has grown from its first season.

Upload Season 2 revolves around Nathan who is at a crossroads with Ingrid, an ex-girlfriend who made an unexpected arrival at Lakeview with the hope to strengthen the relationship. On the other hand, the heart of Nathan yearns for Nora, the customer service angel. Nora on the other hand is involved in an anti-tech rebel. Upload Season 2 is packed with near-future concepts. The Season 2 is expected to give a satirical glimpse into the technological advances and the headache that will follow it. In the final episode of the first season, the viewers could see a frozen Nathan who has downgraded himself with 2G which puts him with limited data in order to work in the afterworld. The fans around the globe are pretty excited about the love triangle of Nathan, Nora and Ingrid. Upload Season 2 will be filled with plenty of drama.

Check out the official trailer below: