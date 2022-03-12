Netflix announces Peaky Blinders season 6 release date

Peaky Blinders season 6 has been the talk of the town since it was released on BBC. And why not? It is the last season of the crime-drama series. As it shows Cillian Murphy’s character Tommy get a proper ending especially after the negative turn of events in the past season.

However, if you can’t watch it on BBC, then you have to wait for a little while for Peaky Blinders season 6 to stream on Netflix. Luckily, Netflix has now set an official release date for the final season of Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders. And many more details regarding the popular season have been shared which we have listed below.

Netflix will be premiering Peaky Blinders season 6 with all its six episodes on June 10, 2022 in the US. But, if you are in the UK you might have to wait a little longer for season 6 to premiere on Netflix. But you can watch the first two episodes of season 6 on BBC iPlayer. And the rest of the episodes will be airing on BBC iPlayer one by one every Sunday.

Moreover, even though this is the last season for the series, a movie will be released in the future featuring Peaky Blinders. It will probably begin production next year. If we find out more about this movie, we will share it with you.

Cast

Most of the previous cast will be returning for Peaky Blinders season 6. Unfortunately, Helen McCroy’s Aunt Polly will not be a part of the final season as she passed away due to cancer on April 16, 2021. However, it has been made sure that this season is a tribute to her.

Cilian Murphy spoke about the tragic loss of Helen in an interview saying:

“I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season. It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same.”

Besides Helen, here are all the cast members that viewers can expect to see in the season 6.

CIilian Murphy as Thomas Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Finn Cole aa Aunt Polly’s son Michael Gray

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

How many episodes will Peaky Blinders Season 6 have?

The finale season will have 6 episodes. While you wait for them to release on Netflix, you can check out Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer below or rewatch the previous seasons once again.