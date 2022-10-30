Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be Based on Younger Queen Charlotte and Her Journey

The first clip from the upcoming series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was made available on Netflix one day after the streaming service debuted the first image of a young Charlotte from the upcoming film. Shonda Rhimes is going to write and produce this upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series. During the streamer’s global Tudum fan event, it was revealed to the audience.

At the beginning of the scene, Young Queen Charlotte, who is portrayed in this production by India Amarteifio, is seen attempting to scale the garden wall in order to escape her impending doom. However, she is stopped by Young King George, played by Corey Mylchreest, and she asks for his assistance in climbing over the wall. Young King refuses, saying he has no plans to help her.

What Is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story About?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story revolves around how the young Queen’s marriage to King George resulted in both a great love story and, at the same time, a societal shift that created the world of Bridgerton. The eight close-knit siblings who make up the influential Bridgerton family in England during the Regency period are at the center of the story, which focuses on their search for romantic fulfillment.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that there was a greater gap between them before they began dating; consequently, there is a possibility that race will play a more significant role in the spin-off than it does in the primary series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Release Date

At this time, all that we are aware of regarding Queen Charlotte’s launch is that it will take place in 2023.

Bridgerton season 3 is also in production, so it’s unclear if they’ll be released quickly or if Netflix will space them out so we can watch all year.

In any case, we’ll update you.

The Familiar Faces In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

First things first, there will be three familiar faces in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story guiding us through this new tale. Golda Rosheuvel (who plays Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (who plays Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (who plays Lady Violet Bridgerton) will all be reprising their roles from the main series.

However, there will be new young stars taking their place in the main story, and their participation will primarily be in the form of voiceover or flash-forwards into the world as we know it now.

India Amarteifio, who is best known for her role on Line of Duty, will play the young version of Queen Charlotte, and Arsema Thomas, who is relatively unknown, will portray the younger version of Agatha Danbury.

Cast Of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The following actors will also be appearing in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story:

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

The Sandman’s Corey Mylchreest as Young King George

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

The Witcher’s Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

It has not been decided which actress will play the younger version of Lady Violet.

Trailer

Even though we don’t have a trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story quite yet, Netflix isn’t going to leave us hanging out here. We were given an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come during the TUDUM event that took place in September of 2022. After being betrothed to a future king whom she has not even seen yet, the clip shows a young and headstrong Charlotte attempting to flee from the confines of the palace.

A man sees her and laughs as she tries to climb the brambles in order to get away from the situation. Despite her protests, he does not offer to assist her in any way. Before he reveals that he is the person she is currently attempting to escape from, he seems to find it charming that she is getting angrier at him. After that, there was an explosion of pure sparks. Even though it may not be very much, it is more than enough to pique our interest.

