Attention, gamers! I want you to listen closely and prepare yourself for the big day. Considering that it is about time to roll up your sleeves and get ready for the fun, the much anticipated “National Video Games Day” will soon knock on your doors! Yes, you have heard that quite right. Finally, the said day has come that will ultimately unite all the gamers and gaming enthusiasts under one roof. Which, more or less, allows you the freedom to indulge in games all day long without feeling guilty. Do not worry; no one will judge you for your love of fun that day! Seeing that it is alright to have a whole day just for you once a year, while you are in the presence of old or new fun favourite games of all time.

Whether it was as simple as board games to eventually escalating to the myriad of gaming devices in the world like the Playstation, the PC, the Xbox, and the Gameboy, these games subsequently brought about great moments of joy in our lives as great memories are associated with them. From playing games with your family, siblings, and cousins to your friends and even forming some new relationships because of the mutual love for a game is something that we can always cherish in our life.

As a result, National Video Games Day 2022 provides you with a golden opportunity to utilize this day to make even many more memories and have fun!

National Video Games Day in 2022 – When Can We Celebrate it?

One of the year’s biggest days is not as far away as you might have thought. Yes, the wait is almost over! Seeing that the said day in question happens to be only two weeks apart from now:

We will celebrate National Video Games Day on the 12th of September, 2022.

So, what are you waiting for? Dig out all of your old games and other gaming devices! As well as make plans with your gamer friends in advance to take full advantage of that day.

National Video Games Day – History of the Digital Realm of Video Games :

Even though gaming in this technologically induced world has become a pervasive part of our culture, it makes one wonder where its origin lies. Of course, at this age, it is easier to embrace this form of fun, whether in the shape of old gaming arcades, online games or cutting-edge VR, but what about back in the day? When there was no National Video Games day, its advancement in the digital realm appeared to be a dream. Well, here are all the details you need to know about the history of video games.

Early Beginnings:

Did you know that its origin initially began in a research lab?

Well, the earliest video games debuted in the 1950s in universities.

Of which the first ever video game is often thought to be Bertie the Brain – an artificial intelligence built to play a simple Tic Tac Toe.

Moreover, Bertie, the Brain was a four-metre high machine based on vacuum tube technology.

More or less, its end was inevitable as it was disassembled after the Canadian National Exhibition, where it first appeared.

After one year, a computer was also built and showcased at the Festival of Britain in 1951 to play a game called Nim.

The era of Game Consoles:

However, these humbly beginning eventually allowed the gaming realm to expand.

Seeing that they went from Cabinet-style games to the formation of the first-ever home game console in 1967.

It resulted from the creative abilities of none other than the “Father of Video Games,” – Ralph Baer.

Subsequently, inspiring the classic Atari game “Pong,” – which, consequently, led to a copyright infringement lawsuit. Although, the Atari 2600 still went public.

Further clearing the pathways for the best games in that era, such as “Space Invaders” and “Donkey Kong.”

Afterwards, Japanese company Nintendo shook the video game market in 1983.

Considering the pivotal factor that provided the base for essential franchises. Such as Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid.

Modern Era of Gaming:

Things changed for good as Nintendo found a challenger in Sega. Ultimately driving the market into the 3D Gaming world. However,

We see the modern gaming era took off in the early 21st century with the introduction of the Xbox 360, Playstation 3, and the Wii.

Video games soon took hold of media platforms, and as a result, the birth of video game apps started to emerge in the app stores.

Not only that, the gaming world started to become more significant. As competitions for skilled gamers begin to gain attention across the globe.

This can be validated by video game console companies like Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft, which are setting their sights on VR.

National Video Games Day – Timeline of Video Games:

At present, the video game industry happens to be an $18 Billion industry. With every passing day, it is proving its worth in the world as professional gaming is emerging as a new profession.

However, it is also necessary to know where it all began. Thus, here is the whole timeline of video games:

Nim was the first ever video game to debut at the World’s Fair in 1940, revealed by Edward Condon.

The Atari 2600 was Atari’s first console; it was launched with games like “Frogger” in 1977.

Super Mario – with the release of the first Super Mario game in 1985, its inception spread worldwide.

Nintendo “Gaming Boy” – the first ever game console that was travel friendly, made its debut in the summer of 1989.

Even though the gaming world was still thriving in the 90s, it was in 2010 that the art of video gaming took off.

Subsequently, it became a viable sport that allowed gamers to make a hefty amount of money, even though it was still thriving in the 90s.

The launch of Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Switch generation in 2019 brought further advancement in the digital realm of video games.

Thus, still to this day, the gaming industry is flourishing to gain more significance worldwide.

Are There Benefits of Playing Games?

Although playing games tend to have a bad reputation, teenagers and young children use them excessively. Like it or not, there are also some benefits to it. Considering that playing video games:

Speeds up response times.

Supports player’s interpersonal and communication skills.

Makes them good collaborators and teamwork.

Makes them creative problem solvers who never crumble under pressure.

Increases their attention spans and heightens their ability to notice small details.

Develops leadership skills.

Increases critical thinking.

Well, look at that! Who would have thought that games can have a positive impact as well?