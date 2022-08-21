Is Brad Pitt Gay In Real?

Is Brad Pitt really gay? Hot gossip in town these days is about the sexuality of Brad Pitt. People are questioning if Brad Pitt Gay is true or not. Keep reading to find out some juicy details about Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt’s Past Dating History

Brad Pitt’s past history is no secret.

Pitt has been an actor for over 30 years and has acted in numerous hit movies, including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fight Club, and Ocean’s Eleven. (He wasn’t named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive twice for no reason.)

Brad Pitt has a long list of ex-girlfriends, proving that he is, in fact, one of Hollywood’s most desirable bachelors.

Who, though, are Pitt’s past marriages and girlfriends?

As one of the world’s most famous people, most of us are familiar with at least a few of the women Brad Pitt has dated. There’s Jennifer Aniston, his first wife. Angelina Jolie is his current wife, and she is the mother of his children. However, there are more. Here is a list of all the people Brad Pitt has been with:

Sinitta from 1986 till 1988

Christina Applegate 1989

Juliette Lewis from 1990 till 1993

Gwyneth Paltrow from 1994 till 1997

Jennifer Aniston from 2000 till 2005

Angelina Jolie from 2006 till 2016

Alia Shawkat 2019

Nicole Poturalski 2020

What Is Brad Pitt’s Stance On Gay Marriage?

When asked about his views about gay marriage in a recent interview, Brad Pitt had a lot to say. When the interviewer asked how Brad Would feel if any of his children were gay, his answer was very mature and accepting. He said that he wants his kids to live the best life they want to live. Furthermore, he said he wants his kids to be who they really are. Well, that says a lot about his beliefs.

What Conclusion Can We Drive From the Above Mentioned Information About Brad Pitt?

Most of the women Brad Pitt has dated have been stunningly attractive. The divorces of the father of six have all happened in the spotlight.

All of this only proves that Brad Pitt’s gay is nothing but just a rumour. However, if there is even an ounce of truth in then, Brad has kept it well hidden in the closet.

Some Frequently Asked Questions About Brad Pitt

Is actor Brad Pitt currently seeing anyone?

As per our knowledge, Brad Pitt is currently single. According to PEOPLE’s sources, the actor is now in a few platonic relationships, but nothing significant.

When it comes to children, how many does Brad Pitt actually have?

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have six kids together. There are three adoptive kids and three biological kids in this group. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox are their names.

Who Were Brad Pitt’s spouses?

Jennifer Aniston was Brad Pitt’s first wife; they wed in 2000 and separated in 2005. Mr. and Mrs. Smith reportedly ended Pitt’s marriage to Aniston because of an affair he had with his second wife, Angelina Jolie.

Has there been a relationship between Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts?

For a long time, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts were just friends, but now there are speculations that they may be dating. This dynamic combination has shared the screen together numerous times, most notably in The Mexican, Ocean’s Eleven, and Ocean’s Twelve.