Who Is Zendaya Dating now?

Who does not know the one-of-a-kind actor, singer and dancer that Zendaya is? I mean, you would be living under a rock if you did not know her. Seeing that, almost everyone is aware of her talents and knows that she is a great emerging artist. Who not only has so much potential but is also a high achiever. Considering the fact that she is always ready to carry out her performances to a high standard. Thus, her said passion and love for her work had attracted fans around the whole world. But with this ever-growing fame comes its consequences, as well as people want to know more about you and, of course, about your dating life as well. Being a celebrity is something that we could expect from celebrity life. Unfortunately enough, it is an inevitable consequence. Seeing that in one way or another, the question will still remain, and that is who is Zendaya dating or who is her crush etc.

But the said queen does not mind sharing her personal life with her fans as long as they are respectful of her relationship and her privacy. So, here are all the details that you might want to know about Zendaya and her love life.

Who is Zendaya?

Before delving into Zenadaya’s dating history, it will be better to have a little insight into her personal and professional background.

Personal Background:

Zendaya’s full name is Zendaya Maree, Stoermer Coleman.

She was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California, U.S.

Her parents, Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu are both teachers.

Zendaya started her career as a child model and a backup dancer.

She used to perform in Oakland, California as a young child.

Besides that, she practised hula with the Academy of Hawaiian Arts .

Moreover, she also danced with Future Shock Oakland , who was a hip-hop dance troupe.

Furthermore, she then went on to study at the:

Cal Shakes Conservatory Program

Orinda; the American Conservatory Theatre

San Francisco; and the Oakland School for the Arts.

Zendaya also acted in many stage productions at the Oakland School for the Arts. Her theatrical credits include

Once on This Island at the Berkeley Playhouse

Caroline or Change at Palo Alto’s TheaterWorks (both in California).

Other than that, she also acted in William Shakespeare’s plays, including Richard III, Twelfth Night, and As You Like It.

Besides that,

She also did modelling.

Appeared in T.V. commercials,

Also, she was a dancer in a Kidz Bop video.

Professional Background:

She is a famous American actress, singer and dancer.

In 2010, Zendaya made her acting debut in Raquel (“Rocky”) Blue. Surprisingly enough, she ended up becoming one of the lead characters in the Disney Channel’s Shake It Up. It was a comedy show that ran until 2013.

During that time, she also released her first single, “Swag It Out” (2011)

As well as her first full album, Zendaya (2013), was released too. The album also featured the hit song “Replay.”

She also starred in Disney’s K.C. Undercover from 2015 to 2018 and even produced a few episodes of the show.

Who is Zendaya’s Boyfriend: Latest Update!

Moreover, Zendaya also starred in a number of Disney made-for-TV movies: Such as:

Frenemies (2012)

Zapped (2014)

Around that time, she got pretty famous and thus published a book in 2013 for her fans. Especially her pre-teens fans:

Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence (2013)

Besides that, Zendaya also showcased her dancing skills in the said year:

She appeared as a contestant on the 16th season of Dancing with the Stars in the year of 2013

She had the highest scores for most of the season.

Moreover, she was also the runner-up in the finale but apparently did not win.

Zendaya tried to broaden her range and appeared:

As a guest star on the T.V. comedy Black-ish. It was the first non-Disney role in 2015.

She also appeared in some music videos. Such as:

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” (2015)

Beyoncé’s “All Night” (2016)

Bruno Mars’s “Versace on the Floor” (2017)

Career Breakthrough:

In 2017 she got her first big-screen role as Michelle (“M.J.”) Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the same year, she showed off her talent in the musical film The Greatest Showman. As she performed trapeze and sang (with Zac Efron) one of the movie’s most famous songs: Rewrite the Stars .

In 2019, she also guests starred in the T.V. drama: The O.A.

Got cast in the lead role of Rue Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria.

Moreover, she also reprised her role as M.J. in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Her other movies include:

Malcolm & Marie

Space Jam: A New Legacy, and

An adaptation of Dune, Frank Herbert’s

Awards and Achievements:

She has also received many awards and achievements throughout the years. Some of them are:

A Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama in 2020

Time magazine reported her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list in 2022.

Zendaya Dating Her Co-Star Tom Holland?

Yes, you have heard that quite right. No, this is not a prank. It is the truth. Both MJ and Peter Parker are dating. Even though they denied it quite persistently that they were not dating, fans very well knew that there was something going on between them. Producers of the spider man movie also had a hunch, and it came true!

PEOPLE heard from the source that these two “started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man.”

They further added that:

They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and tried and spend as much time as possible with one another.

Moreover,

They’re both really ambitious, and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humour and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.

Zendaya Dating History:

Zendaya also dated quite a few other celebrities before, including Tom Holland. Here is her dating history:

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi (2019-2020)

Zendaya and Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)

Zendaya and Trevor Jackson (2013-2017)

Zendaya also had a secret boyfriend for four years, as she revealed in 2017:

It was her first love.

Zendaya Dating or Not : We Love Her Anyway!

With every passing day, Zendaya has proved her abilities through her amazing performances and is still blowing our minds with her new projects. It is apparent that she has a great mindset and possesses a fighting spirit. Seeing that, she is not the one to hold herself back or limit herself to a box. As she has been almost always willing to explore different dimensions Thus, that factor has allowed her to excel in every field; whether it is acting, singing or dancing. She is always up and running to do whatever she can to put forth her great efforts and subsequently please her fans, who love her to the core.

Henceforth, as her fans, we should respect her privacy regardless of who Zendaya is dating in her life.