Who is Zendaya’s Boyfriend: Latest Update!

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman or most famously known as Zendaya, has become the queen of our hearts with little to no time, but the main question that arises here is who owns her heart? Or, to be more precise, who is Zendaya’s boyfriend?!

Zendaya – The Fabulous Actress!

Who would have thought that a child model and backup dancer would one-day end up becoming the youngest Emmy Winner actress? Surprisingly enough, this does not just end here. Seeing that she is also the second black woman to ever get that said award! Besides that, she has also received numerous awards for her work, and no the list does not end here. Zendaya’s achievements are ever-growing. Which, if you ask me, is mind-blowing! And to be honest with you, she very much deserved it as well. Considering the fact that over the years, she has nailed every role that she has laid her eyes on. Whether it was her early comedic roles on Disney Channel or the more serious roles like her role as Rue Bennet in the HBO show: Euphoria, each and every role that she chose to act out has allowed her to showcase her hidden talent to a newer audience. It is crystal clear that she is very particular about her roles, seeing that she surprises her fans almost all the time with her new roles. As the said role, more or less, would be a complete contrast to her previous one that she has done before! Her versatility has subsequently made her who she is today and why she is loved by every sort of audience.

Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race 60th Time!

Butch Hartman Controversy: What Happened with Butch Hartman in the Past (Latest Update)

However, these factors do put her under intense scrutiny from her fans, who want to know more about her, especially about the artist’s love interest. The main question that keeps on revolving around their heads is: Who is (or will be) Zendaya’s boyfriend?

Well, sorry to break it to you all, but she is actually taken this time around, and we have all the details that you need to know!

Zendaya’s Boyfriend in 2022: Who is Her Man ?

Well, get ready to have some hearty surprise, folks! As *drumroll please* Zendaya is actually dating someone (and no, it is not you readers), but it is none other than our very own Marvel superhero, Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland!

Yes, you have heard that right. It is Peter Parker who snagged his Mary Jane “MJ” away. The on-screen chemistry eventually transitioned into real-life chemistry between the two actors.

I do not know about all of you, but all the “Peter Parker and MJ” shippers are quite happy that they got what they wanted, and they evidently look perfect for each other.

Is Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant?

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant?

Zendaya’s Boyfriend – Who is Tom Holland?

Here is a little insight about Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland:

Tom Holland’s full name is Thomas Stanley Holland .

He was born on the first of June, in the year 1996, like Zendaya herself. He is only two months older than Zendaya.

Holland is an English actor and is most famous for his work as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He began his career at the age of 9 when he got enrolled in dancing classes.

A choreographer noticed him there and arranged for him to audition for a role in Billy Elliot the Musical at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

However, he made his film debut in the disaster drama: Impossible (2012)

Moreover, he has also received many accolades. Some of them are:

A British Academy Film Award

Three Saturn Awards

AGuinness World Record

An appearance on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list.

What will be happening with Kyle Busch contract?

Were They Warned?

Did you know that the producer, Amy Pascal, shared that she warned the two in advance that they should not be going on the path that they are on? She told the New York Times that:

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture: ‘Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to”.

But, of course, you know what happens when you tell two people not to go down that road. As they, more or less, end up going down that route anyway. People who have watched lots of rom-coms know that this is basic logic.

However, the duo almost always denied the rumours until they were caught red-handed.

Did they dismiss Their Dating Rumours?

Since their appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming movie in 2017, MCU fans were always rooting for them to get together at some point. Seeing that they had great chemistry on set. Considering the main fact that even one of the producers of the film noticed the evident sparks between the two.

Zendaya has more than once denied dating her co-star. In an interview with Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue, she rejected the said idea and shared that:

“We are friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months, we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old”.

Also, Holland has never confirmed those rumours as well and both kept on dismissing them.

Until their intimate photos were leaked to the paparazzi, it was then that they confirmed the news.

Tom Holland : A Supportive Boyfriend!

Although Zendaya is very private when it comes to her relationship with Tom Holland, she never misses a chance to praise her boyfriend and how he is just her best person, who constantly acts as her support system. She told Entertainment Tonight how her boyfriend was always there for her whenever she needed it, which has specifically made an impact on her career. As his support has eased her up and encouraged her to do more as an actor:

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you because you need that”.

She further added that:

“This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then”.

Zendaya also made a lovely black-white Instagram post to wish her love of her life a sweet happy birthday. It reads that:

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3”

It is quite evident from her words of appreciation and love for her boyfriend that Tom Holland really treats her lady like a queen from her words of appreciation and love for her boyfriend.

Zendaya’s Boyfriend “Tom Holland” Love Praising Her!

Tom has also been very vocal about how great of a person his girlfriend is! He is always ready to express his deep respect and admiration for his one and only girl. He once shared his love and appreciation for his girl in an interview that:

“She’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met. And I love her to bits. So to be here tonight is amazing. I’m delighted to share it with her”.

Moreover, he also shared in his interview with Deadline Hollywood that he was actually pretty nervous to meet actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield at first. So he wanted his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, to be there for him to calm his nerves. He recalled that:

“At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as like, my support system”.

He further added that:

‘We have to read the scene, and I don’t know how this is gonna go because we’re all playing the same character, and we all have to bring our own heart and soul into this, and it means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me. So Jacob and Zendaya were there on that first day”.

Discernibly, it is not just Tom who is the support system for Zendaya, but also Zendaya acts as his rock as well.