Kanye West’s Car Crash – Revisiting The Accident?

When we talk about the American producer, rapper, and fashion designer, Kanye West, one thing almost immediately comes to our mind. Which, more or less, is his involvement in countless controversies. Seeing that, it would not be completely wrong if we say that he is one of the most controversial celebrities in Hollywood, as he has been pretty vocal about almost everything. Sometimes people would even say that he is unnecessarily vocal about things that he should have no say in. Considering the main fact that he has said and done things that have done no good to him in return. But instead, it has more or less attracted unwanted drama toward him. That he could have easily avoided if he had been careful and given it a thought before blurting such stuff out. Apparently, Kanye West is not the one to ‘mind his own business.’ It does not come as a surprise that he would also not care about explicitly sharing his own business with the world as well. Whether it is related to his personal or professional background life, his love life, his wife and children, his recent divorce or even his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, so, it was not a surprise that we were also given a chance to revisit Kanye West’s car crash in 2002. By means of the rapper’s upcoming work in 2022.

Here are some of the details that you need to know about the rapper, his car crash and his recent work!

Kanye West’s Car Crash: Everything You Need to Know!

We all know very well that the infamous rapper, Kanye West, loves being in the headlines one way or another. Considering the main fact that he is actually never out of the news for long. And to be honest with you, I do not think that I can even say that he made headlines for all but good reasons. Seeing that, whether it was his catastrophic marriage with Kim Kardashian, his short-lived relationship with Julia Fox or his “not so nice” views about his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

However, he did make headlines for a real horrific reason back in 2002. The said reason was his brutal car accident. After just two weeks of signing a deal with Roc-A-Fella Records, he ended up in a terrifying car crash. That, more or less, almost led him to his near death.

Moreover, the said accident happened around the time when the artist was still a struggling rapper. Apparently, he fell asleep when he was driving home after working late at a California recording studio on October 23, in the year of 2002.

But unfortunately enough, he fell asleep while driving. Consequently, crashing his car into an oncoming vehicle. As a result of the severe crash:

Kanye West’s jaw was completely shattered in three places.

While on the other hand, the driver of the other car broke both of his legs

Kanye West’s Netflix Three-Part Documentary Coming Soon?

Did you know that Kanye West’s three-part documentary is the latest available on Netflix? In the said documentary, we have also been given a little insight into his car crash as well. Here are some of the details that you need to know about it:

The new three-part documentary is titled “ Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy .”

This trilogy revolves around the rapper’s early beginnings, his struggles and his rise to fame.

As well as all the other information that you missed out on about him over the years.

That, subsequently, leads up to the artist’s current standing in the Entertainment Industry as well as how his life is going on today.

Moreover, the director “Coodie Simmons” captured all the footage for the Netflix documentary.

Where the director also revealed the backstory behind the recording of Kanye West’s hit single “Through the Wire,” – which was formed as the result of the terrifying car crash he was in.

Furthermore, he also shared that the rapper wrote this famous single two weeks after his car accident.

Subsequently, he also recorded it with his mouth still wired shut.

Later on, Kanye West even rapped the song to Coodie Simmons over the phone.

Simmons revealed in a voiceover that he was “shocked” to the core when he heard him “rapping a new song over the phone called ‘Through the Wire.'”

Which was also against the doctor’s order.

Yet, Kanye West continued to work on his music for his upcoming debut album.

Simmons further added that “the way he saw it, the music he was making for his album was life-changing,”

Kanye West’s New Single Revisited His Car Crash?

The Yeezy designer Kanye West and American rapper Ye shared great news about his latest song via an Instagram post on Friday, January 14. Surprisingly enough, his new single “Eazy” also revisited his car crash back in 2002.

Here is some insight into his new song:

In his new track, Kanye West shed some light on some very personal topics.

Seeing that Eazy includes details (or some shades) regarding his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Besides that, we also hear him blatantly dissing his wife’s (then) boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Considering that we hear him rap the verse, “Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**” in his song, it is clear that he was not holding back.

Moreover, it also highlights some of his past traumas.

One of his experiences that he happens to delineate in that single is related to his car accident. That, more or less, led to his near death. As he raps, “God saved me from that crash.”

