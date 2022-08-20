Who is Heidi Klum’s husband And What He Does?

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, seem to give us couple goals. From stunning looks to a successful career, the pair has it all. But who exactly is Heidi Klum’s husband?

Heidi Klum is one of the top models in the industry and the first German model to become a Victoria’s, Secret Angel. Besides modelling, she is also a seasoned businesswoman, a producer, and a television host. The model became the host and judge for Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway. Her commendable hosting skills led her to win a Grammy Award in 2013 for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program. Klum also serves as one of the key judges on America’s Got Talent. Heidi’s ambitious career led her to meet her current husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Who is Tom Kaulitz?

Heidi Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, is a German songwriter, guitarist, and composer. Kaulitz is a part of the German band Tokio Hotel that became quite popular in the native country. The band plays various genres of music, such as pop rock, electronic rock, and alternative rock. Moreover, Kaulitz’s band had three albums at the number one position and four no. one songs within the country.

Tokio Hotel is one of Germany’s most successful musical groups, with over 10 million records sold worldwide. The band expanded internationally, becoming the premier German band to win an award at the VMAs. The group won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist. In 2017, Kaulitz and his band members dropped their most recent album, Dream Machine. Unfortunately, the album was not as successful as the band may have anticipated and received a mixture of reviews.

Heidi Klum’s husband – How Did The Pair Meet?

Heidi Klum met her husband, Tom, during her time at Germany’s Next Top Model. Before meeting her future husband, Klum met his twin brother. Kaulitz’s twin brother participated in Germany’s Next Top Model, where he stage-dived into the crowd as part of one of the tasks. While working with Tom’s brother, little did Victoria’s Secret Angel know that she would marry his twin brother in the future.

While getting to know each other, Tom and Heidi soon realized that they had much more in common than they expected. Even though they are from different parts of the country, they were raised in a small village. Their similar upbringings led to them having a similar outlook on life and sharing core values. The couple also shares a passion for the same type of food -another aspect the two further bonded over.

Furthermore, both Tom and Heidi were previously married. Klum had her fair share of failed marriages in the past. The supermodel married Ric Pipino (celebrity hairstylist) from 1997-2002. In 2004, she married famous singer-songwriter Seal. Unfortunately, this marriage did not last either, as the two parted ways in 2015. On the other hand, Tom married German model and hairstylist Ria Sommerfield in 2015. The two officially divorced in 2018, although they split back in 2016.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Make Their Relationship Official

Being from similar backgrounds led to Kaulitz and Klum establishing a strong bond in a short time. In 2018, the couple made their first public appearance at jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz’s West Hollywood party. The two then made numerous public appearances together, including being spotted together at the shoots for America’s Got Talent Season 13. Later the same year, Heidi and Tom went on a dreamy vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Following this, the couple often made appearances, arm in arm, at prominent red carpet events, including the Emmy Awards and Cannes Gala. The two dressed up in elaborate Princess Fiona and Shrek couple costumes for Heidi’s famous Halloween party.

While talking to People magazine about her new beau, Klum referred to him as “absolutely wonderful.” The AGT judge further added that Kaulitz was the most caring, kind, and loving person and that this was probably the happiest she had been in her life. The loved-up pair gave us major couple goals when they revealed their nicknames for each other. Klum gave Kaulitz the nickname “schnecke,” meaning snail, whereas Kaulitz refers to his lady love as “hase,” meaning bunny. A source close to the pair told Us Weekly, “Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm quickly.”

Klum and Kaulitz Tie The Knot

On December 25, 2018, the VS supermodel and the Tokio Hotel guitarist took things to the next level by announcing their engagement on social media. The adorable engagement announcement featured an up-and-close pair picture alongside a gorgeous sapphire ring.

Before proposing to Heidi, Tom first got approval from all 4 of her children. Heidi has four children, Leni (18), Henry (16), Johan (15), and Lou (12). Apart from Leni (the daughter of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore), Klum shares her three sons with ex-husband Seal.

A couple of months later, on February 22, 2019, the pair tied the knot in a small private ceremony. However, they did not announce later in July of that year. Heidi and Tom later organized a grand ceremony on Aristotle Onassis’s yacht, Christina O, in Capri, Italy.

In 2021, Kaulitz gifted his wife a unique birthday present -a piece of the Berlin wall. While talking to Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi confirmed the odd gift given to her by her husband. The couple is from Germany and holds the country very close to their heart. Therefore, having a piece of the country with them had a much deeper meaning. The pair currently have the piece of the Berlin Wall put up as an art piece in their garden.

Heidi Klum’s husband – Criticism Regarding Age Difference

Heidi is 49 years old, whereas her husband Tom will turn 33 this September. There is a vast age gap of 17 years between the pair. However, the age difference seems to bother the rest of the world more than it bothers the couple. The lovebirds faced much criticism due to their age difference. Although, both Klum and Kaulitz continue to shoot down any hateful comments regarding this.

During an interview on AGT, the supermodel opened up about the age gap, stating that the conversation regarding her age only gets brought up in this regard. She does not appreciate having to answer this each time as it is not something that bothers her or her husband.

The AGT judge joked, “You must just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying will only give you more wrinkles.”

Even after over three years of marriage, the couple seems madly in love. We hope that Heidi finally found her ideal match in Tom Kaulitz.