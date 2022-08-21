Who is KYLIE JENNER still dating? What is their Relationship Timeline?

Everyone knows the Kardashian-Jenner clan is not the one to shy away when it comes to dating. Similarly, Kylie Jenner dating life has been no secret to her fans.

The richest Jenner has had her fair share of relationships and currently is with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has had its ups and downs, but they always seem to find their way back to each other. Nonetheless, she has been in relationships with a number of highly visible figures in the music industry, including Cody Simpson, Jaden Smith, and Tyga.

Travis Scott, the rapper behind “Astroworld,” is currently dating Jenner. Stormi (born in 2018) and Wolf (born in 2020) are the couple’s children.

Kylie Jenner Dating History With Travis Scott

On April 17, 2017, Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were first seen together, sparking romance rumours. The breakup between Jenner and her long-term boyfriend Tyga had been public for only a few weeks. A week later, at an NBA playoff game, the two were seen cuddling up to one another.

Who is Heidi Klum’s husband And What He Does?

Jonah Hill will Stop promoting movies to Work on his Mental Health

However, It wasn’t until May 2017 that Jenner shared an Instagram photo of the couple together at the Met Gala. They continued to spend time together for the rest of the year, though they were careful to keep their relationship under wraps.

The two had previously been “a thing” and “friends for a while,” according to a source quoted in People. Whereas, In reality, there was instant chemistry between the two. When Tyga dropped “Butterfly Effect,” the couple took to Instagram to show off the tiny butterfly tattoos they got on their ankles in honour of the new song.

The Birth Of Kylie And Travis’s Daughter

On February 1, 2018, Jenner and Scott shocked the world by announcing the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster. The birth of Stormi revealed Jenner’s pregnancy, which she had tried to conceal.

Kanye West’s Car Crash – Revisiting The Accident?

Who Is Zendaya Dating now?

Jenner and Scott’s relationship flourished after the birth of their daughter Stormi. In May, they were seen together at the Met Gala, and in June, they were on the cover of GQ. Kylie Jenner was the main inspiration Behind Scott’s critically acclaimed “Astroworld” album. Jenner also made an appearance in the music video for “Stop Trying to Be God.”

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split Apart

Jenner and Scott’s sudden split came in October of 2019. Unfortunately, in early 2020, the United States was hit by a coronavirus pandemic, and the parents chose to quarantine together with Stormi so that she could keep some of her routines.

Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and Grammy nominee Travis Scott stayed close and committed to raising their daughter together despite their time apart.

Kylie And Travis Get Back Together

The rumours that Jenner and Scott got back together were everywhere throughout 2020 and into early 2021. However, it wasn’t until August 2021 that the two were officially back together. Soon after they patched things up, speculation began in the media and on social media that Jenner was expecting the couple’s second child. On February 2, 2022, she gave birth to a son, whose name was initially Wolf Webster.

Tom Holland’s Mental Health Is Deteriorating: What Happened?

So, in conclusion this couple is still very much in love with one another and together. Kylie was seen at one of his concerts as recently as August 2022, showing her support for him. This is proof of Kylie’s love for Travis.

Whether this is the end of kylie Jenner dating life, or we’ll get to see some more spice, we don’t know. We’ll find out in due time.