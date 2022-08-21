Elon Musk’s Daughter Wants to Change Her Name?

Elon Musk, who is one of the richest men in the world, apparently does not have his life in control. Seeing that Elon Musk’s daughter does not want to be associated with him anymore and has decided to change her name as well. Which, if you ask me, is quite surprising to hear to say the least.

I mean who does not know the name of the soon to be trillionaire, Elon Musk. Considering that it is an undeniable fact that everyone wants to be like him. To be someone who is successful, prosperous, wealthy and has everything in his fingertips like Musk has it with him right now. However, it is also a fact that being rich does not validate that you will be completely happy. Sure, it is a great flex but sometimes you need more than just money to be at peace with yourself. For instance, a good family environment, supportive parents, compassion and to have a heart to heart conversation with your loved ones when you are struggling. Thus, the absence of such raw emotions can lead to some hard decisions in the end.

But the main question that arises here is that was that the same for Elon’s Musk daughter?

Here are all the details that you might want to know about the multi billionaire and his daughter.

Who is Elon Musk?

Before delving into the said news, it is better have a brief overview about who ‘Elon Musk’ actually is:

Elon Musk’s full name is Elon Reeve Musk .

He was born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa.

His mother’s name is Maye Musk (a model and dietitian born in Saskatchewan, Canada, but raised in South Africa) and his father’s name is Errol Musk.

His father was as career driven as Elon Musk himself. Seeing that he was not only a South African electromechanical engineer but also a pilot, sailor, consultant, and property developer.

Moreover, his father was also a half-owner of a Zambian emerald mine near Lake Tanganyika.

He has seven children from his previous marriages. Out of which, five our from his first wife, Justine Wilson.

Besides, he is also a quite talented businessman and an investor. Considering the main fact that he founded and co-founded many companies. Some of his titles are:

Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX

CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.

Founder of The Boring Company and X.com (now part of PayPal)

Co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and Zip2.

President of Musk Foundation.

Moreover,

He also has an estimated net worth of around $266 billion USD dollars.

According to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, he is the wealthiest man on earth.

Elon Musk’s Daughter: Xavier Alexander Musk or Vivian Jenna Wilson?

The former Xavier Alexander Musk was Elon Musk’ son from his first wife, Justine Wilson. Who decided to take the big decision in his life by not only changing his identity from male to a female but he has also legally applied to court to change his name.

The eighteen year old wants to be called by her name, Vivian Jenna Wilsonn, to agree with her gender identity. Subsequently, wanting to be recognized as a transgender woman. However, what actually shocked the people was her plea to change her father’s surname as well. Seeing that she made it quite clear in the charted documents that she “no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Although TMZ did report that the integral purpose behind her decision to take her mother’s surname was solely because “she wants to be recognized as female,” there does seem like there is more to this story than just that.

Elon Musk’s Daughter: Rift Between Father And Daughter?

Even though much has not been disclosed, we can pretty much guess that there is a rift between father and his now daughter. Seeing the words that his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson has particularly chosen to describe her current standing with her father, Elon Musk in her statement concerning her gender identity says a lot in itself.

It seems crystal clear that there is something wrong between the two and it probably might be because of her decisions regarding her sexuality. As there can be a high chance that Elon Musk is not supportive of his son transitioning into a female or that he can not see him as a daughter all of sudden.

Considering the fact that there has been no statement from Elon Musk himself regarding his now daughter’s transition could also insinuate that there are some unresolved issues. While, on the other hand, the mother of the twins shared great support on one her twin son (Xavier) transitioning into a female. Saying that she is very “proud” pf her transgender daughter to which she replied that “I’m proud of myself!’”

Is Elon Musk Transphobic?

Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about the fact that he strongly supports transgender people and their rights. However, his tweets, on the other hand, say otherwise. As they were quite triggering to be honest.

Thus, as a result, he also came under harsh criticism for that said tweet in the year of 2020. Seeing that his remarks were offensive and off putting for the LGBT community. Considering the fact that he openly criticized the use of preferred pronouns for transgenders and how “pronouns are an esthetic nightmare” and that they actually “suck.”

This could more or less highlight why hia transgender daughter does not want to do anything with her father.