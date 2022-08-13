Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Teaser, Release Date, Cast, Plot

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is the latest entry in the animated Mortal Kombat film. Warner Bros has made an annual tradition of releasing Mortal Kombat films, and this time it is Snow Blind featuring the iconic Kenshi Takahashi.

What Will Be The Storyline of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind?

The upcoming part of Mortal Kombat will have a story different from the first two parts. It will not have any ties with its predecessors. Kenshi, the main lead whom Manny Jacinto will be voicing, is a young man who will lose his village. Kano, a king, along with his army, will raid the village and take it over. This is not the only twist in the story. Further, Kenshi will lose the ability to see because of soulnado. Later he discovers a sword that will allow him to see and an incredible teacher Kuai Liang who will further guide him.

When Will Mortal Kombat Legends: A Snow Blind Release?

The movie’s production is still underway. However, it is expected to make it to the big screen in October 2022. It will be available on digital and on Blue Ray.

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Release Date and Time

Dr. Stone Season 3 – The Release of Season 3 is Confirmed

Is There Any Teaser Available for Snow Blind?

Yes! Warner Bros recently revealed the first look of Snow Blind, and it looks promising. It mainly focuses on Kenshi’s journey and how he became blind. The teaser begins with Kano invading Kenshi’s village and proclaiming himself as their new king. While the whole village is forced to kneel before Kano, Kenshi tries to find a way to defeat Kano and save his village. However, he ends up losing his sight, and he faces a major setback until he discovers a sword which helps him see. Along with that, he finds a guide known as Kuai Liang and seeks his help through this difficult phase.

The Cast of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Since it is an animated movie, it has a voice cast. Part of the voice cast is various big names, including Manny Jacinto, who was a part of Top Gun: Maverick and The Good Place. David Wenham from Iron Fist and Lord of The Rings movies is also a part of the cast, along with Ron Yuan.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Release date

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Has Confirmed Release Date?

Here is a list of the entire voice cast of the movie:

Manny Jacinto voicing Kenshi

David Wenham voicing Kano

Ron Yuan voicing Kuai Liang/Sub-Zero

Keith Silverstein voicing Kabal

Courtenay Taylor voicing Kira

Yuri Lowenthal voicing Kobra

Artt Butler voicing Shang Tsung & Lin Kuei

Imari Williams voicing Tremor

Furthermore, Patrick Seitz, Lei Yin, Sumalee Montano, Debra Wilson, and Keston John will also take part.

High Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and everything we know