Is Made in Abyss Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?

Made in Abyss fans cannot get enough of the anime and are anticipating the release of season 3. Made in Abyss Season 1 premiered in 2017 and quickly became a favorite amongst anime lovers. The producers did not renew Made in Abyss with subsequent seasons. Instead, they ventured towards a different approach by producing film adaptations. Viewers appreciated the film adaptations, but the need to see Made in Abyss Season 3 hasn’t died down.

Let’s find out more about Made in Abyss Season 3!

Will there be a Made in Abyss Season 3?

Fortunately, avid fans can rejoice after the latest announcement. Studio Kinema Citrus has confirmed the production of Made in Abyss Season 3. Made in Abyss is originally a manga series written by Akihito Tsukushi, with over nine volumes until 2020. The anime series grew increasingly popular with great positive reception from viewers and critics. The incredible response motivated the producers to announce a sequel quickly. Everyone expected the reproduction of the anime with Made in Abyss Season 2. But surprisingly, the sequel came in the form of a movie instead.

In January 2020, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the deep soul came out. The film followed the happenings in the plot after Made in Abyss Season 1. Shortly before the sequel, the studio had produced two films recreating the happenings of Season 1. There has been plenty of bonus content for Made in Abyss fans, but most viewers are unsatisfied with sequels in the form of films. The development of Season 3 has generated a new wave of excitement amongst the loyal fanbase.

Will Made in Abyss Season 3 be a film?

However, some the fans are speculating that the next installment will also be a film. The rumors claim otherwise as the premise of the future plot cannot be told in just a movie. Hopefully, Made in Abyss Season 3 will be released soon.

Made in Abyss Season 3 release date

Shortly after the release of Made in Abyss Dawn of the deep soul, the official website announced the next sequel. The announcement trailer revealed that Season 3 was under development. The film’s duration will be inadequate to cover the entire future plot arc. Therefore, the sequel will be a season to allow the story to reach a reasonable ending. As per recent speculations, Season 3 is a part of the Summer 2022 slate. After completing ten volumes, there is ample source material available to the studio to release Made in Abyss Season 3. The reasonable conclusion suggests that Season 3 will be released in July 2022.

How much of the manga series was adapted for Made in Abyss?

Up till now, the manga series has released 55 chapters. Out of the 55 chapters, 17 are yet to be adapted. The other 38 have been adapted into the theatrical films and the first season. The 17 leftover chapters will be used for Season 3. Due to pandemic restrictions, the release of the subsequent films in theatres was negatively impacted. Consequently, you have probably missed the Dawn of the Deep Soul.

What to expect from Season 3?

Made in Abyss follows Rio as she dwells in the depths of the Abyss and comes across a robot. Riko befriends the robot which resembles a young boy. They embark on a mysterious journey into uncharted territory. The mysterious adventure allows more exciting twists to unfold in the dark Abyss. The four main characters, Meinya, Reg, Riko, and Nanachi reach the deep layer within the Abyss. Made in Abyss Season 3 will entail how the protagonists navigate making difficult choices.

Will there be more seasons of Made in Abyss?

The Made in Abyss franchise has performed exceptionally well, garnering a huge fanbase. The success of the anime will push the producers to bring in more sequels. Nothing official has been announced regarding further upcoming seasons. However, the favorable conditions suggest that Kinema Citrus will continue the series if available source material.

Made in Abyss Season 3 will uncover the secrets of Village of the Hollows as Rio discovers more perplexing truths. The anime has always been a fan favorite, and it will surely not disappoint with the third season. Season 3 will be available to watch in just a month if all goes well. Let’s wait for more updates on the exact release date and streaming platforms!

Editor’s pick on which best anime to watch next:

The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, spoiler and Trailer

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Spirited Away 2 – Is Release Date Confirmed? (Latest Update)

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Anime Confirmed to Release on 6th July 2022