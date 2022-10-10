macOS Ventura Supported Device list: Check if Your Device is Eligible

Here’s everything you need to know about macOS Ventura Supported Device list!

Apple’s latest software for Mac, macOS Ventura, has been announced. This software will be a game changer and comes with some excellent updates to enhance your experience with Apple.

To name a few, the macOS Ventura will allow users to get Weather and Clock apps on their Mac finally. It will also allow iPhone users to connect with their Mac and use the iPhone’s camera as a webcam to improve quality. Stage Manager will be another significant update allowing users to multitask by organizing apps and windows. But which Mac users can enjoy these benefits and update their devices? Is the macOS Ventura Supported Device list out? Well, here are all the details.

macOS Ventura Release Date

There is no official release date for the macOS Ventura, even though it was announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7. Initially, Apple announced they would release their latest software in the fall of 2022. At this time, they had just informed Apple fans of a time frame.

Later, Apple updated the release date for the macOS 13 Ventura, saying that it will release in October 2022. Moreover, it is expected that new mac models will also be released along with the latest software. But it seems like Apple has decided to remain quiet on the matter and hasn’t announced any event for updated mac models. Chances are they will release the new hardware and software via a press release that can happen any day since October has begun.

What is macOS Ventura official release date?

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld – All That We Know So Far!

macOS Ventura Supported Device list

With every new major update, Apple will say goodbye to some of the older hardware. The same is the case with macOS venture too. And hence, here are the devices that will be compatible with Apple’s latest update:

iMac 2017 and later

iMac Pro 2017

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2017 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio 2022

Mac mini 2018 and later

MacBook 2017 and later

NVIDIA Announces RTX 4090: Release Date And Specifications

iPhone 15 Release Date Leaked

What will happen to older macs from 2016 and before?

Do not worry if you have a Mac which is not compatible with macOS Ventura, as you can still use it. Yes, you will no longer be able to update your device with the latest updates, but it is still good to go. However, there might be some glitches with a few apps, and third-party apps will also ask you to update.

Apple Watch Ultra Released But Solar Charging Still Neglected?

Currently, macOS Ventura supported devices list includes only those who have one of the above-mentioned devices and are up for using the beta version. This beta version became available on July 11, 2022. Since then, Apple has been updating this new software and fixing any bugs that have appeared.