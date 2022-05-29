Konosuba Season 3 Release Date Update (Confirmed News)

Konosuba is one of the most loved and popular isekai anime of the current time. The anime is adapted from the light novel series written and illustrated by Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima. The series ran from January 2016 to March 2017. The popularity of the first and second seasons of Konosuba made the fans question Konosuba Season 3. However, there was a long silence regarding the third installment of the series. However, after a break of five long years, we are happy to announce that Konosuba Season 3 is happening. In addition to that, the series will also get a spinoff.

Konosuba Season 3 Is Happening

On 28th May 2022, it was finally announced that Konosuba Season 3L God’s Blessing on This World is happening. The same was live-streamed on the KONOSUBA Channel New Information Reveal Quest Special. The announcement of the third season was enough to excite the fans again. Not only Konosuba Season 3 is confirmed, but even the new visuals of the series are also revealed.

In the visual reveal, Aqua, Latina, Kazuma, and Megumin, all the prominent characters of the show, could be seen. The animation of Konosuba Season 3 will be taken care of by Studio Drive. The previous two seasons of Konosuba were under the production house Studio Deen.

The Plot Of The Spinoff

Even though the plot of Konosuba Season 3 is not officially announced. The synopsis of the spinoff series has been revealed. According to the official synopsis, the spinoff will revolve around Kazuma Sato, who loves playing games and is a young schoolboy. Out of the blue, one day, when he opens his eyes, he sees a goddess that offers him the chance to be reborn in a parallel world. However, this parallel world is filled with violence and evil. Luckily, he can bring only one thing with him, and he chooses to get with him the goddess, Aqua. Thus, his journey with Aqua begins.

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date

Konosuba Season 3 has just received the green-lit, and therefore, the series will not be released anytime soon. It is expected that the third season’s production will take approximately 8 – 10 months. Consequently, we can expect Konosuba Season 3 by 2023.

Yujiro Abe will be directing the show. Takaomi Kanyasaki is the chief supervisor of the show. The series composition is by Makoto Uezu. Koichi Kikuta is the character designer of the show. Expressing gratitude after hearing the announcement, Natsume Akatsuki has said that he feels blessed after the information. Same emotions were expressed even by Kurone Mishima.

Casts

All the main casts are expected to return for the upcoming season:

Jun Fukushima as Kazuma

Sora Amamiya as Aqua

Rie Takahashi as Megumin

Ai Kayano as Darkness

The first two seasons of the series ran from 2016 to 2017. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8. The plot of the series revolves around Kazuma, for whom things were going well, but then he died. However, his death is intervened by a goddess who gives him a second chance to take rebirth in a magical land. The series has previously earned five nominations. The series belongs to the animation, adventure, comedy, and fantasy genres. Both the manga and the anime received good responses from the critics and the viewers. The voice acting has been praised, and even the character design has earned appreciation.

Finally, after a long break of three years, we will be having Season 3. We will announce more information once the official announcement of the upcoming series starts rolling out. You can rejoice in the fact that the third season is happening.

