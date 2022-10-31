iOS 17 Release Date and Upcoming Features

iOS 17 is coming out soon, and this is what we know about it:

Apple updates its iOS platform in the summer of each year. This year, iOS 16 has already been made available for iPhones. The following year will see the release of iOS 17, the upcoming version of the hugely successful operating system.

Apple has consistently been the top option for users of high-end smartphones. However, people have often criticized it for lacking user friendliness and for releasing new features later than Android. Things have changed now, though, as the iPhone tries to concentrate on the fundamental iOS functions that weren’t present previously. By releasing iOS 16 just a few weeks prior, on September 12, 2022, and with new features, it demonstrated its mettle.

The recent release of iOS 16 earned positive reviews from both users and critics. A customized lock screen, Live activities, Focus Mode, and other highly desired features were finally included.

What is the Release Date of iOS 17?

The successor to iOS 16 will likely be unveiled during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference as iOS 17. The Cupertino Giant will unveil the newest iteration of iOS in June 2023, based on trends from past years.

Here is an estimation of the release date for iOS 17, based on Apple’s past practices of releasing the most recent version of iOS. The iOS 17 Beta will only be made available to a select group of customers in the initial weeks following the announcement.

For those who are unaware, the Beta version is made available to volunteers who want to test out the novel experience. These volunteers aid Apple with learning about any bugs or other problems that may be present in the new version so that Apple may address them before the final version is made available to the general public.

After that, when the new iPhones, specifically the iPhone 15 series, are released in late September or early October, the company will begin distributing iOS 17 to all customers. Then, all compatible iPhones will begin receiving the stable version of iOS 17.

Which New Features Will iOS Users Get to Experience in iOS 17?

Apple has been delivering more customization options and addressing user wants. Additionally, it emphasizes enhancing user experience. Apple has a ton of brand-new products in store for its users. The new iOS 17 may have the following features and upgrades.

Call Recording: With iOS 17, Apple may allow call recording.

Improved Notifications: Better Notifications Apple is anticipated to make changes

Dual Apps: With the help of an extremely helpful tool called app cloning, users may duplicate popular apps like WhatsApp so they can access several accounts.

Split Screen: One of the most crucial aspects of multitasking is this. The ability to display two programs simultaneously is a very useful productivity feature that allows you to avoid often moving between apps.

iOS 17 iMessage Redesign: Redesigned iMessage in this version might release a new, enhanced version of iMessage. For headset owners, chat rooms and AR functions are anticipated.

Which Devices Will Be Eligible for iOS 17?

Long-term software support for Apple’s devices is well recognized. The iOS 17 upgrade will be available for a sizable proportion of iPhones. A detailed list of the same is provided below.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

