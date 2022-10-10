What is Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release Date?

Here’s everything you need to know about Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release Date!

The next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release Date, the leaks cloud has already burst. Step down on this post to have this electronic shower related to the Samsung Galaxy’s new series.

The Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release Date! Growing science and technology keep ordinary life on an upgrading track. Since the beginning of scientific inventions, innovations have been all around and being demanded. Like its competitors, Samsung Electronics keeps launching new and innovative electronic devices, including the most honoured smartphone series.

Revelations for the Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release

The next Samsung Galaxy phone release can be expected for the new Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy A series models. For the moment, the most expected one for me is the Samsung Galaxy S series. Because people are expecting new models for the Galaxy S series that include:

Samsung Galaxy S 23

Samsung Galaxy S 23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S 23 Ultra

Now I would like to discuss some features that the user may or should not expect from the innovations of smartphones. What do you guys think a smartphone should be like or have this and that feature?

Expectations for the New: Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release

Here, I would proceed while discussing the new features and the strengthened security system details that can be expected for the next Samsung Galaxy phone release. I will follow Mr. Abdullah (from gizchina.com) and the VP and Head of Security Team (at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics), Mr. Seungwon Shine.

Encountering Expectations: The Next Samsung Galaxy

Mr. Abdullah, in his article,

“Samsung Galaxy S 23 Series Leaks: Colors, Specs and Launch Date,” begins with the prediction that “Soon it will be Samsung’s turn with the Galaxy S 23 series.”

Expected Colors

While proceeding in his article, Abdullah cites Ross Yong (CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants) as the leaked source. For instance, Ross Young has revealed the colours in his tweets which include:

Beige

Black

Green

Light Pink

Galaxy S 23 Ultra

The other details say that,

“the top model from Samsung will still be the Galaxy S 23 Ultra.”

having the specifications of:

6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen

Also, the above screen feature will support 120 Hz refresh rates.

It will have the boxy design body same as the S 22 Ultra.

It will also have an S Pen blot.

There are more exciting features as follows:

Quad-camera setup (on its back)

200 MP primary camera sensor

12 MP ultrawide camera

10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

10 MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom

5000mAh battery provided with 25W fast charging support

Display Features (New)

This is not the end; yes, Mr. Abdullah has more to say about the display features that can be expected for S 23 and S 23 Plus:

“Display sizes for the S23 Plus and S23 are 6.6 inches and 6.1 inches, respectively.”

120 Hz refresh rate

Full HD+ resolution

On the back, a triple camera is set up

“The phones’ primary cameras will probably be 50MP, along with 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto ones.”

Front camera with 12MP sensor

Interestingly, he further proceeds:

“According to reports, the Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. It will support 25W fast charging, along with the S23. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will run in all three phones.”

Security as the Top Priority

Let’s have the most concerning expectations for the next Samsung Galaxy phone release. Here I am concerned with the secure ecosystems or security systems that one can expect from the next Samsung Galaxy phone release.

Seungwon Shine, in his editorial “There is No Privacy Without Stronger Security- That’s Why We’re Joining Forces with the Security Community to Keep You Safe,” briefly explains Samsung’s security system. Indeed, the editorial’s title suggests their severe concerns towards their users.

While conclusion, Mr. Seungwon writes,

“put it all together, and you have a mobile experience secure enough for world leaders.”

Further, he quickly summarizes the Samsung security systems into these points:

Open Collaboration

Industry Validation

The system provides a “…backed up by the toughest hardware and software protection… .”

5G Expectation

Markedly, the author Alan Weissberger (from techblog.com) cites the “Counterpoint research” in his article “Counterpoint Research: Smartphone Market Decline Ends, What Might Help It Grow?”:

“Counterpart believes the key OEMs with the largest installed bases, especially in developed regions, will rely on 5G as a key point of differentiation and encourage their users to upgrade.”

The very aspect of 5G installation can be expected from the Samsung lab as it could lead the company to the head of the market.

Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release Date

Here is the next Samsung Galaxy Phone Release Date.

Time and again, Abdullah quotes Mr. Ross Young that “… the Samsung Galaxy series will debut in late January or early February.