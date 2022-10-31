When will iOS 16.2 be released to the Public?

iOS 16.2, another version, has been updated on Apple’s iOS Timeline!

This year has been remarkably hit with the succeeding iOS 16 versions from Apple. Starting from June 6, 2022, Apple first introduced iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Then, the year subsequently followed other iOS 16 versions from 16.0 to 16.2. iOS 16.2 was announced, first, for developer beta testers, then to the public beta testers following the consecutive dates, late in this October, notes Juli Clover.

Growing with the new updates in the technological line sometimes brings limitations for the previous in time. Similar is the case with iOS 16.2. For instance, Apple iOS 16.2 offers newly updated features to enhance the competence for some of its mobile devices. At the same time, it has also been curtailed for some of the previous devices.

So, for now, what has been updated as new for some devices and has been limited for the others in iOS 16.2 will be the discourse here. So if you have an iPhone or iPad and want to update accordingly with the new operating system of iOS 16.2, keep reading.

The Apple Devices and the Availability of iOS 16.2

Readers and the users of Apple devices, now, here we will let you know the devices that will have no restrictions for iOS 16.2. Apple has announced the new iOS version 16.2 for both the iPhones and iPads. Below we will show you the unrestricted iPhone and iPad models, so that you could check for your device updates.

iPad Models for iOS 16.2 Updated Version

The iPad models that are allowed for the new updates of iOS 16.2 include:

iPad models with 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generations.

iPad Air models with 3rd, 4th, and 5th generations.

iPad Mini models with 5th and 6th generations.

iPad Pro models with 1st generation (12.9 and 9.7), 2nd generation (12.9 and 10.5), 3rd generation (11 and 12.9), 4th generation (11 and 12.9), and 5th generation (11 and 12.9).

iPhone Models for iOS 16.2 Updated Version

The iPhones models can be facilitated with the new iOS version 16.2, include:

iPhones 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhones XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhones 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE with 2nd generation

iPhones 12 and 12 Mini

iPhones 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhones 13 and 13 Mini

iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE with 3rd generation

iPhones 14 and 14 Plus

iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

So, here we have mentioned those iPhone and iPad models that can be updated with iOS 16.2. Now, we will provide the names for the devices that cannot be facilitated fully with this new iOS 16.2 version.

Devices with a Limited Support of iOS 16.2 Version

Apple has provided some of its mobile devices with a limited support of the iOS 16.2 system update. These devices include:

iPhone 8

iPhone X

iPad with 5th generation

iPad with 6th generation

iPad with 7th generation

iPad Pro with generation

iPad Pro with 2nd generation.

Since we have briefed about the Apple devices with a complete and devices with a limited support of iOS 16.2 version, now we will share the updated features that iOS 16.2 has to offer.

The Updated Features of iOS 16.2

Well, this must be of your interest to the exciting features that Apple’s new system update has to offer. The updated features include the Freeform app, Security Fixes, Stage Manager External Display Support, and Home app architecture. Let’s have a separate discussion on each.

The Freeform App

Apple has announced at the beginning of the year 2022 that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will have the Freeform app features by the end of the year, notes Mahmoud Itani. Luckily, Apple has launched the Freeform app for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 with its amazing features. For instance, Juli Clover informs that the Freeform app features offer

“jotting down notes, sketching, drawing, brainstorming ideas, creating mood boards, and more.”

Clover further notes that the same Freeform board could be accessed by multiple people “with changes synced for all participants in real-time.” Isn’t it interesting? Right, it is!

Stage Manager and the External Display Support

Interestingly, the new version of iPadOS 16.2 brings forth a feature that will take an external display support to the “Stage Manager”, says Clover. Accordingly, Clover further informs that the Stage Manager, with its multitasking feature, will permit the use of eight apps at once. She also mentions that the “external display support” is only “available for the M1 and M2 iPad models.

New Home App Architecture

The new version of iOS and iPadOS 16.2 is bringing to your devices “a new Home app architecture. This feature has to offer your devices more reliable and faster services. For instance, Juli Clover informs:

“Apple says (it) is designed to bring faster, more reliable performance, especially in homes with a lot of smart home accessories. The new architecture requires the HomePod 16.2 beta software, and it causes the Home app not to work with devices updated to iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1.”

Security Fixes in Your Apple iOS 16.2

Do you usually get disturbed with the Unintentional Emergency SOS calls? Don’t worry! For now, Apple has introduced a security feature to get relief from these calls, notes Clover.

For now, you have learned about the new features for iOS and iPadOS 16.2, let’s proceed further.

Release Date for iOS 16.2

The version iOS 16.2 Beta 1 has already been released with Build 20C5032e on October 25, 2022. Sami Fathi says that the new launch can be expected “in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2”. He further entails this possibility that a “reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today (October 30) in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022.”

So you guys still have time to have this brand new updated, possibly this December.

