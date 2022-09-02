Harley Quinn Season 4: All The New Details Out!

Harley Quinn Season 4 of the television animated series is soon going to make its debut, folks! Is the whole “Harley Quinn fandom” jubilant, raucous and having an adrenaline rush now?

When we talk about one of the legendary villains in the history of the D.C. universe, for example The Joker, it is almost impossible to leave out the mention of his partner in crime, Harley Quinn. To think of it, who would have thought that a character that initially came into being as a comic relief henchwoman for the supervillain Joker in Batman: The Animated Series could become one of our favourite fictionalized characters growing up? Her unique story arc and her quirky personality that had so much depth to it more or less made us look forward to her scenes – whether it was in comic books, television series or films.

So, you should not be surprised at the very least when her fans (like me) could not wait to get our hands on any new comics, series or films that happen to indulge in her storyline. Seeing that it gets our adrenaline running high! Like the said news I shared with you all about the new season did the same for us now.

It is an undeniable fact that there have been quite a few instances when Harley Quinn has made us shake our heads at her for her crazy and careless actions. But, there were also times when we could really relate to her loneliness and her numerous attempts to please her special one. All in all, she just wanted to feel loved, cherished and accepted, like all of us tend to feel one way or another – and she was so dedicated and devoted to achieving that longevity that she even drove herself to madness. Thus, consequently transforming herself from Dr. Harleen Quinzel to Harley Quinn for the said purpose.

Now knowing all of that, how can one not feel for Gotham’s Queen? Hence, the renewal news was literally a cherry on top for all. Curious to know more? Here are all the details about Harley Quinn Season 4.

Who is Harley Quinn?

Before delving into the details of the upcoming, here is a brief overview of Harley Quinn’s background.

Basic Details:

Harley Quinn is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published under DC Comics.

The said character was the result of the creative abilities of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm .

Quinn made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series 22nd episode entitled “Joker’s Favor” on September 11, in the year of 1992.

Did you know that she was originally supposed to appear in only one episode?

Considering the great response that she happened to receive from the audience, the stewards of the franchise changed their decision.

Subsequently, she became a recurring character within the DC Animated Universe as the Joker’s sidekick as well as a love interest.

After seven years, it was also adapted into D.C. Comics’ Batman comic book canon – starting with the one-shot Batman: Harley Quinn #1 (October 1999).

Original Backstory:

As per her original story-line, what we know about her is that:

Harley Quinn was actually a former psychiatrist at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. Initially, having the name Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel.

She was Joker’s doctor and was treating him and his madness but fell in love with him in the said process – typical depiction of a trope; ‘heroine trying to save the hero.’

Her character really thought that “she was the one for the Joker, [and] that she could catch him and cure him and bring him back to humanity.”

However, real life is not as easy as she said love costs her own humanity.

Joker, her patient, was clearly not “set up to love in the way a regular person is,” and thus, it led her to utter madness.

Ultimately becoming the one and only Harley Quinn.

Team Affiliations:

Throughout her journey as one of the main characters in the D.C. Cinematic Universe, she has been an affiliate member of the following teams:

Suicide Squad

Gotham City Sirens

Quintets

Gang of Harleys

Secret Six

Justice League of Anarchy

Batman

Love Interest:

Harley Quinn has also been in a relationship with quite a few people besides her first love:

Joker

Poison Ivy

Bud and Lou

Notable Aliases :

Some of the other names that have been referred to in D.C. are:

Holly Chance

Dr. Jessica Seaborn

Strengths and Abilities:

The said villain is not to be underestimated. Seeing that she has strengths and abilities like:

Trained psychiatrist

Expert gymnast

Enhanced strength

Durability

Stamina, reflexes, and agility

Immunity to various toxins

Uses weaponized props

Harley Quinn – New Animated Television Series:

Based on the D.C. Comics character of the same name, Harley Quinn happens to be an American adult animated dark comedy superhero television series.

The said television series is the creation of Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey – who are also exclusively producing it

It made its debut in the D.C. universe November 29, in the year of 2019.

It has been greatly received by the critics, acknowledging the great piece of art’s animation, humour, dark tone, voice acting as well as portrayal of the protagonist.

Seeing that,

As per IMDb, it has a rating of 8.5 out of10.

While, on the other hand, it has 90% positive approval from critics.

Up till now, Harley Quinn has three seasons and the fourth season has been recently renewed.

Harley Quinn Season 4 – What Could be the Plot?

The new television series happens to follow the misadventures of Harley Quinn after her break up with her former lover, Joker.

Finally realising that he does not love her, our protagonist from then on attempts to prove herself as a competent villain figure rather than a sidekick.

Subsequently, forming her own super villain league and consequently falling for her best friend and now lover, Poison Ivy.

All in all, Harley Quinn and her crew always seem to be in a “push and pull” condition and they try to claim or reclaim Gotham City.

It is crystal clear that the forthcoming season will also have the same action and thrilling drama in stock for us this time around too.

Harley Quinn Season 4 – Crew Members:

People with great minds are joining in for this project, here are their names:

Dean Lorey – Executive producer

Justin Halpern – Executive producer

Patrick Schumacker – Executive producer

Kaley Cuoco – Executive producer

Sam Register – Executive producer

Jessica Goldstein – Executive producer

Chrissy Pietrosh – Executive producer

Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton – Producer

James Atkinson – Editor

Annie De Brock – Editor

Craig Paulsen – Editor

Charles Breiner – Editor

Andy Young – Editor

Harley Quinn Season 4 – Renewed or Cancelled?

Do not worry, folks! The animated television series “Harley Quinn” has not been cancelled. Get ready to have your mind blown to bits and pieces because I have great news for you all!

Harley Quinn has been officially renewed for its fourth season and like its third season it will be premiering on HBO streaming service, HBO Max.

Harley Quinn Season 4 – Release Date Announced?

The official release date for Harley Quinn Season 4 has not been made public by the concerned authorities yet. Which, if you ask me, is quite understandable. Seeing that:

Harley Quinn Season 3 is currently airing on all of its streaming platforms.

Moreover, it has not the third season has not reached its conclusion yet.

However, no need to feel down as it is safe to say that we will soon be getting our hands on the fourth season as soon as the third ends.

Harley Quinn Season 4 – Cast and Characters:

The fans can definitely expect that the main cast is returning for the forthcoming season of the HBO Max television series. However, there has been no official news, we can speculate that some other characters might make their appearance in the show as well. Seeing that anything can happen in Gotham City and who knows who will make their grand entrance?

Thus, here are the names of the expected ensemble cast for the new season:

Main Cast Members/ Voice Actors:

Kaley Cuoco as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn, Kylie Kryptonite

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, Barbara Kean, Britney Bionic

Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, Condiment King, Firefly, Ocean Master

Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Thomas Wayne

Ron Funches as King Shark

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Felix Faust

Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Killer Croc, KGBeast

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Supporting Cast Members/ Voice Actors:

James Adomian as Bane, Chaz, Ian, Ratcatcher, Clock King, Nelvin Eckles

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

Cathy Ang as Golden Glider

Krizia Bajos as Bethany (season 3)

Tisha Campbell as Amanda Waller, Janice, Tawny Young, M.O.N.I.C.A.

James Daniel Corleto as Benicio

Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl

Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, the President, Mister Miracle, Darryl Brown, High Owl

Rachel Dratch as Nora Fries, Queen Hippolyta

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Sean Giambrone as Joshua Cobblepot

Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

James Gunn as Himself

Mary Holland as Jennifer, Tabitha

Tom Hollander as Alfred Pennyworth / The Macaroni

Michael Ironside as Darkseid

Wayne Knight as Penguin

Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow

Sammi Corona-Lampa as Sophia

Phil LaMarr as Jason Praxis, Black Manta, Lucius Fox, Brian, Samson, Shark God

Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Justina Machado as Bethany (season 2)

Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Giganta, Joey Day

Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze

Jim Rash as Riddler, Stan, Mr. Isley, Jor-El, Mayor of Gotham City, Imperceptible Man

Will Sasso as Maxie Zeus

Rory Scovel as Gus

Wanda Sykes as Queen of Fables

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

James Wolk as Superman

Anticipated Guest Appearances:

Charlie Adler as Nick Quinzel, Grandpa Quinzel

Chris Diamantopoulos as Aquaman

Susie Essman as Sharon Quinzel, Grandma Quinzel

Jameela Jamil as Eris

Tom Kenny as Clayface’s Hand

George Lopez as Himself

Howie Mandel as Himself

Natalie Morales [7] as Lois Lane

Brad Morris as Victor Zsasz

Frankie Muniz as Himself

Suzy Nakamura as Realtor

Griffin Newman as Jervis Tetch / Mad Hatter

Larry Owens as Music Meister

Rhea Perlman as Golda

Jonah Platt as Clayface (singing voice)

Scott Porter as The Flash

Sam Richardson as Swamp Thing

Matt Ryan as John Constantine

Amy Sedaris as Debbie

Nicole Sullivan as Mrs. Cobblepot, Benjamin

Billy Bob Thornton as Himself

Kari Wahlgren as Plastique, Elizabeth II

Jessica Walter as Granny Goodness, Wendy Brown

Mark Whitten as Herman Cizko / The Cowled Critic

Gary Anthony Williams as the Shark Priest

Harley Quinn Season 4: Trailer and Episodes?

Since the renewal announcement is quite recent, there is not much that we know yet. Considering the main fact that HBO is understandably being secretive for now but that does not mean we can make some guesses.

Although, the upcoming season does not have any official trailer or teaser at the moment. We can, however, speculate how many episodes it might have. Thus, seeing that:

Both its first and second season comprises a total of 13 episodes.

While on the other hand, the third season is currently on its 10th episode and considering that renewal for the fourth has been made now.

It is safe to assume that Season 3 will also conclude at 13.

Which, more or less, means that the forthcoming season will also have 13 episodes.

Harley Quinn Season 4 – Any Spoilers?

At the moment, nothing much has been revealed. So, there are no leaks available as well that will tame our thirst to know more.