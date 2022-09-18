Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream announced – Release Date, Characters and Banners

King Deshret and the Three Magi, the next update to Genshin Impact 3.1, has been announced, along with its release date and time, a banner, and an event. Continue reading this article to find all the important details regarding the update!

Genshin Impact 3.1 Release Date

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8 a.m., HoYoverse will air a Livestream of the 3.1 Special Program on the official Genshin Impact Twitch account.

Maintenance time

There is currently no planned maintenance downtime, although this will likely be communicated in the Special Program webcast. Every time a new patch is about to come out, the servers usually go offline for maintenance at 11 p.m. local time. As compensation, players will receive several Primogems.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program?

Here’s a quick synopsis of what participants in the 3.1 Special Program should anticipate:

Three brand new people: Cyno, Nilou, and Candace

Episodes With the Same Characters Again: Eula and Venti

Innovative Weapons (Sword and Polearm)

Emerging Developments

The Shifting Windblade, a free 4-star weapon, is available as part of a new login event (Polearm)

Characters In Genshin Impact 3.1

Before patch 3.0 even reached the live servers, it was reported that three new Genshin Impact characters would be joining the cast. Following are the new characters:

Cyno, an Electro user. Candace, a Hydro user. Nilou, a famous dancer from the Zubayr Theatre.

It has been leaked that Candace and Cyno will join the game with the first banner cycle, while Nilou will join in the second portion of the update.

Genshin Impact 3.0 update adds Tighnari

Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream: How to Watch?

In the upcoming release, there will be additional details regarding the future cast and the new area. According to ongoing leaks of the game’s beta version, a large desert area has been added. It will have several mystery temples that can be explored as part of one of the Archon quests. The upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.0 has a tropical rainforest. However, recent speculations suggest that the desert region of Sumeru will be greater than this.

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 banners

As mentioned above, three new characters, namely Cyno, Candace and Nilou will be present in version 3.1

Character Banners for the Initial Stage

Banner for Twilight Arbiter will feature

Cyno, a level 5 Electro Polearm Character.

Venti, a 5-star Anemo Bow User, is the Anemo Archon, and his rerun banner is called Ballad in Goblets.

Candace, a new 4-star Hydro Polearm Character, will be featured in both games.

Zhongli came in 3.0, Venti in 3.1, Nahida in 3.2, and Raiden in 3.3, so it looks like we’re getting all the archons in a row.

Banner’s Primary Weapon

Banner #1 will showcase the new 5-star polearm Staff of the Scarlet Sands, Cyno’s Signature weapon, and the bow, Viridescent Hunt.

GTA 6 New Release Date – Is this Fake or Real?

Grand Theft Auto 6 expected Release Date Maybe in 2024 or 2025

Banners for the Next Stage

Nilou’s introduction will take place in the second part of Genshin Impact 3.1, although it appears that the rerun of Eula will have to wait.

Nilou, a new 5-star Hydro Sword Character, has made her debut under the label Twirling Lotus.

Genshin Impact 3.1’s Albedo, the 5-star Geo Sword Character, returns in Secretum Secretorum, the second rebroadcast of the series.

Banner for the Secondary Weapon

The new 5-star Sword, Key of Khay Nisut, is Nilou’s hallmark weapon, and its appearance on the second weapon banner will leave us guessing as to which another 5-star weapon will be featured.

Is Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Renewed?

Genshin Impact 3.1 events

Genshin Impact 3.1 adds five time-limited events, in addition to Acts 3 and 4 of Chapter 3’s Archon Quest and Story Quests for Cyno and Nilou. Following are the new events:

Genshin Impact Of Ballads and Brews event

Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event

Genshin Impact Star-Seeker’s Sojourn event

Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki event

Genshin Impact Path of the Gleaming Jade sign-in event

New content for the Sumeru region is on the way, and it will bring with it some surprises, as well as a plethora of Redemption Codes that can be used to obtain Primogems and Mora throughout the game. So stay tuned!