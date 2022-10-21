Elon Musk Net Worth in Trillion: Will He be the First Trillionaire?

Elon Musk might just be the first man to reach a net worth in trillions. Currently, having a net worth of US$263 billion which is expected to grow annually at a rate of 129%, Elon Musk net worth in trillion will be US$1.38 trillion by the year 2024, when he will be just 52 years old.

Musk’s net worth has skyrocketed and will continue to rise as he owns most of Tesla, whose value has increased a great deal since 2020. Moreover, Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX, a company whose future is extremely bright. The company already generates millions thanks to its governmental and commercial clients who want to send items into space.

Elon Musk Net Worth in Trillion- Who is Next in line?

According to the latest study by Tipalti Approve, Elon Musk will be the first person to have a net worth in trillions. Musk becoming the first-ever trillionaire does not surprise many as he is already the richest person on Earth. Although, he has mentioned several times that all these materialistic possessions do not mean anything to him. To prove this, he even sold most of his personal properties.

However, even after doing that, he will be the first person to join the trillion-dollar club.

Initially, everyone thought that Jeff Bezos would be the first-ever trillionaire. Since then, things have changed for the Amazon CEO, and he has fallen back in the race to be the first trillionaire. In fact, even after the Tesla and SpaceX Founder becomes a trillionaire, Bezos will not be the next in line. According to research being conducted, Bezos will enter the trillion dollar club as the sixth person in 2030.

After Elon Musk, Gautam Adani is expected to become a trillionaire. He has several income streams as he has invested in businesses that revolve around renewable energy, oil and gas. Zhang Yiming will be the third and the youngest person to enter the trillion dollar club by 2026.

2029 will be a year of fortune as more than one person will become a trillionaire. Bernard Arnault and Mukesh Ambani are expected to become trillionaires that year, according to Tipalti Approve. After these two, Jeff Bezos will follow next in line.

We will have to wait and watch whether this order truly gets followed, as a lot can change in the next 2 years. Now you know Elon Musk net worth in trillion.

