Sara Lee Net Worth at the Time of Death

Sara Lee, the well-known wrestler, is recently making the headlines because of her death. She was a former wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment. She passed away on October 6 at the mere age of 30. Post her death, people are curious to know about Sara Lee net worth and the cause of her death. The news of Sara’s death was shared by her heart. She said that with a heavy heart, she had to inform that Sara had gone to be with Jesus. She further revealed that the arrangements are not complete, and she wants the fans to give the family time to mourn.

Sara Lee: Cause of Death

As discussed above, the news was shared by her mother. While sharing the news, she did not reveal the cause of death. However, reports indicate that she was suffering from a sinus illness. It needs to be noted that after facing the illness, she was healthy again. In fact, she posted the same on Instagram and celebrated the fact that she was able to hit the gym twice a row. According to sources, just two days before her death, she complained about a sinus infection.

However, these are all speculations, and the exact cause of her death is still unknown. We will update this section with the exact cause of her death as soon as the information is available to us.

Sara Lee Net Worth

According to many reports, Sara Lee net worth lies around $2.5 million. Sara Lee net worth comes from the fact that she was a professional wrestler and also, she was a popular American television personality too. Lee was chosen as a winner in 2015 of the WWE competition Tough Enough. She won the competition through a fan vote. After winning the competition, she earned a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE. It highly contributed to Sara Lee net worth.

She also made her first appearance for NXT on January 16, 2016, at a live event where she delivered a wheel promo. Let us now have a look at her personal life.

Personal Life

Sara resided in Florida. On December 30, 2017, she married Wesley Blake, a former WWE wrestler. The couple had a daughter together on May 1, 2017. Later Sara gave birth to her first son on February 27, 2019. Her second son was born in 2021. At the age of 30, Lee died on October 6, 2022. Her death shocked her fans, and many are unable to comprehend the fact that all her children are very young to bear the loss of their mother.

She was born in Michigan. From a very young age, she was engaged in competitive powerlifting. She graduated in 2010 from Meridian High School. Later, she went to study at Delta College, situated in Bay City, Michigan, for diagnostic medical sonography.

Reactions

After the news of Lee’s death spread out, condolences started pouring in. Chelsea Green, the wrestler, tweeted that no amount of words can bring back this beautiful human. She shared a few images with Lee and said that she would be greatly missed. Nikki A.S.H, WWE Wrestler, also tweeted that Lee was good in so many ways and shared the fact that she loved her family and friends. Also, while describing Lee, she used the words selfless, warm, and giving. Shawn Bennett, a WWE referee, tweeted that she was one of the sweetest people.

Wrap Up

Sara Lee net worth is close to $2.5 million. Post her death, she is survived by her husband and three beautiful children. We still do not have an exact idea about the cause of her death. However, according to speculation, it has to do something with her sinus problem. We will update this post as soon as more information related to her death starts pouring in.

