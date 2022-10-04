Here’s everything you need to know about Noah and Dixie Break up!

The famous TikTok couple Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are a fan favourite couple. If there is one thing we know about fans is that they are always curious to learn more and more about their favourite celebrities. Like that, Noah and Dixie have been in the spotlight for quite some time. However, the reason for this recent limelight does not have anything to do with their careers. The couple’s relationship status has been the talk of the town for a few months now. Noah and Dixie make an adorable couple; that is why everyone asks if Noah and Dixie have broken up.

The TikTok couple decided to take their relationship off social media for their betterment. Nevertheless, this didn’t sit right with everyone, and they started speculating that the couple had broken up.

Did Noah and Dixie Break up?

For a long time now, rumours about Noah and Dixie break up were surfacing online. However, it is a relief that the cute Tik Tok couple has not broken up and is still dating each other. Dixie recently addressed the rumours on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She revealed that both of them have decided to keep things more private by taking their relationship off social media. She also said that this is better for their mental health. The TikTok sensation has also stated that social media causes a lot of drama. Moreover, Noah and Dixie are trying to focus on their careers.

On the latest episode of Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, Dixie revealed some shocking news. She shocked everyone when she admitted that she and Noah briefly broke up. Noah, who also appeared on that episode, said that he and Dixie had a rough patch. Nevertheless, the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Dixie telling about her relationship with her parents. However, the attack was filmed a while ago, and the couple was seen out and about. Not only this, Dixie has dismissed the ‘did Noah and Dixie break up rumours multiple times. On another occasion, D’Amelio said that she and Noah are much happier now that their relationship is private and not just for social media to see.

When did Noah and Dixie start dating?

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio started dating back in 2020. They both started posting on social media that summer. This was following Dixie’s break-up with her ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson. However, it wasn’t until October 2020 that the couple went public with their relationship. The couple revealed how they had gotten together on an episode of the podcast Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix. It happened on the set of Dixie’s music video for “Be Happy.” Noah was a guest star for the video, and they both had to shoot some scenes together. Noah revealed how he confessed his feelings to Dixie in between shooting a scene.

Noah said,

“The cameras were rotating around us, and [the crew] was like, ‘Be normal. Talk how you would in this situation,’So we were just chatting, and then there was a little awkward silence, and you were like, ‘You hate me’…and I was like, ‘Stop, I love you.'”

Who are Noah and Dixie?

Noah Beck

Noah Timothy Beck is an American social media personality. He was born on 4th May 2001. He became famous after making content on the social media platform TikTok. The TikTok star started making videos in quarantine when Covid hit. His videos began going viral within a month. He gained 27 million followers. Noah’s videos were based on dances and skits to audio clips of songs, movies, and TV shows.

Moreover, in 2019, he played midfielder for the Portland Pilots men’s soccer team. Noah is also a YouTuber. He started his YouTube channel in 2020 and now has a total of 1.57 million subscribers.

Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie Jane D’Amelio is an American singer and a social media personality. Like Noah, Dixie became increasingly popular because of her amazing content on the social media platform TikTok. She has over 55 million followers on TikTok. Moreover, she has also appeared on the YouTube web series Attaway General. The list doesn’t end here. The TikTok star also hosts a talk show on YouTube called The Early Late-Night Show.

