When we happen to talk about great versatile actors in Hollywood, there is no doubt that the name of the actor “Evan Thomas Peters” is definitely going to be brought up in such topics of conversation. Born in 1987 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Phil and Julie Peters, Evan Peters really did the American Entertainment Industry a huge favor when he decided to pursue his passion at the very age of fifteen. Ever since then, he has been surprising his fans with his talent in acting by giving mind-blowing performances in various roles on the FX anthology series American Horror Story, as Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver in the X-Men film series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision. Recently, he knocked everyone’s socks off with his fantastic acting as the titular character in the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

However, his fans have noticed a pattern in his acting journey that has left their heads whirling with countless questions. As they noted that the said actor in question has apparently been portraying many LGBTQ characters, and that is leading them to wonder that is the artist, Evan Peters gay somehow?

Curious to know the answer to your pertaining question? Well, fear not! Here are all the details you need to know about the sexuality of Evan Peters, and all you have to do now is to keep reading.

Is Evan Peters Gay or Not?

Even though the actor has been notably famous for his striking performances in numerous gay roles, it is safe to say that Evan Peter is not gay at all. He is very much a straight guy, to put it in simple words.

Not to mention the fact that:

He has always been a ladies man and has been quite popular among females throughout his acting career.

He has dated many of his female co-stars and female celebrities.

There was never an instance where he did date a man in his life.

Overall, there has been no proof of the fact that he is either homosexual or bat for the other team. Seeing that if it were the case, then the thirty-five-year-old would probably have come out of the closet till now as he is an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community and is pretty vocal about their rights.

Was Jeffrey Dahmer Gay?

How did the Gay Rumors Start?

Is Evan Peters gay? The said question began to bubble up on the internet after his work in two of his most famous television shows, American Horror Story and Pose.

When we talk about American Horror Story, Evan Peters has portrayed more than one LGBTQ character over the passage of the eight seasons that he was with the franchise. For instance:

Edward Philippe Mott (American Horror Story/Roanoke)

Mr. Gallant and Jeff (American Horror Story/Apocalypse)

Kai Anderson (American Horror Story/Cult)

Moreover, his appreciation for the said community in question grew even more while he was shooting Ryan Murphy’s Pose.

In the show, he plays the character of a real estate mogul, who was cheating on his wife with a transgender prostitute.

As a straight white man, Evan Peters stood out in that set that comprises of trans, queer and people belonging to different races.

Leading him to closely see the world of the people who are repressed and are trying to find their place in this world.

Besides that, his recent role in Netflix’s latest crime series as the serial killer “Jeffrey Dahmer,” who was targeting gay man for his pleasures, more or less added fuel to the fire that reignited the rumors about his sexuality.

However, it has nothing to do with him being gay in real life as he is not homosexual – it is just his dedication and excellence as an actor that makes his acting so believable, real and true to the larger audience.

Evan Peters Supports LGBTQ Community, But He Is Not Gay :

Evan Peters has always been quite vocal about his support for the LGBTQ community, and he really does appreciate their strength and identity as an individual.

The actor sheds light on the experience that he gathered after filming Pose in an interview with GQ:

He had the great opportunity to open up to “a whole [new] world and culture” that he “knew nothing about.”

Highlighting that, “it has been a massive learning experience, and [he has] grown a lot” since his time there.

Ultimately, he concludes that he has “learned a lot from the trans community” and, without a doubt, “they are an incredibly strong community” from whom we should learn a lot.

Also, he does not forget to mention that:

“They’ve had to deal with way bigger problems than anything I’ve ever had to deal with. It just makes me humbled.”

Is Evan Peters Gay?

No, Evan Peters is not gay, to say the least. He is a straight man who has been involved with countless women over the eighteen years he has been in the industry:

He dated British model Pixie Geldof in 2010 – they were seen holding hands and sharing kisses in Coachella 2010.

Afterwards, he was committed to his co-star “Alexia Quinn” from “Living At Home” in 2011.

He was also in a relationship with Alexandra Breckenridge, who he co-starred with in the series, American Horror Story.

However, Evan broke the internet when he went public with his long-term girlfriend, Emma Robert – he met her on the set of Adult World in 2012 and even got engaged to her, but they both ended their seven-year relationship in 2019.

Later, he even dated the singer “Halsey” for a short while, but even that relationship did not last as well.

Currently, he is single and is still looking for the girl of his dreams who will be patient with him and loves him as he is.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, he told them that:

The girl he wants to date should

“give another chance to say the right thing and get past [his] nerves and insecurity.”

Seeing that,

“there are a lot of girls out there who don’t really want to do that. But there are a lot of girls out there who do, and those are the ones — the only ones — I can really go for.”

Concluding that he needs

“a couple more chances than just the first one.”

This, more or less, clears the air regarding Evan Peters being gay as he is looking for a lady to have as a life partner.

