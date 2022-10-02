The Bachelor fans will be sad to know that their favourite bachelor couple, Clayton and Susie break up recently after dating for six months. The couple used Instagram as the platform where they officially announced their break up in a joint statement. Nevertheless, everyone can not help but wonder why Clayton and Susie broke up. This is something we have also been searching around about. Clayton Echard and Susie Evans had a love story full of twists and drama. Moreover, they both appeared on the Season 26 of The Bachelor together. Before getting into the reason why did Clayton and Susie break up, let us get to know who is Clayton and Susie?

Clayton Echard

Echard is an American reality TV personality and a former football player. He is best known for his appearances on The Bachelor’s reality TV show. He first appeared as a contestant in season 18 in 2021; however, he was eliminated during his one-on-one date in week six. Things didn’t stop for him here. Furthermore, he announced the Bachelor for Season 26 in September 2021.

Clayton Echard, a former football player, has played college football for Missouri. Moreover, he also spent time in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League in 2016.

Susie Evans

Susan Christine Evans is an American television personality and former beauty pageant titleholder. Moreover, she also appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor. She is best known for winning season 26 of The Bachelor. Evans was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA 2011 and Miss Virginia USA 2020 as a beauty pageant titleholder. She went to Lindenwood University on a full scholarship. Moreover, she graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in digital cinema arts and broadcast communications.

Why did Clayton and Susie Break up?

On Friday, 23rd September of 2022, the Bachelor alums took it to their Instagram to announce their break up. The couple parted ways after six months of dating. They released a joint statement on Instagram. Choosing to break this news publicly was an excellent idea because, without an official statement, only speculations keep going around on social media. Clayton and Susie were sad to announce this, as their statement said their hearts were heavy. They knew their fans and everyone they knew would have questions, so they released this statement.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans did not specifically reveal why they broke up. However, in the announcement, they did mention that it was due to external forces. They said that “external forces” took a toll on their relationship. The former couple also said they plan on working on themselves as individuals and becoming the best versions of themselves.

“This is not an easy time for either of us, but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing,” they explained. “Although Claysie is no more, we hope our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other.”

Clayton and Susie Break up: Relationship Timeline

Evans and Echard met during the Season 26 of The Bachelor, and the show premiered in January of 2022. The couple had to keep their relationship a secret before that. Clayton was also seeing two other contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Susie revealed that she was uncomfortable with Clayton being intimate with these girls. Furthermore, the former football player said he had already slept with the remaining two contestants. He also admitted to them that he was in love with them. Susie Evans was sent home after this.

However, Susie appeared in the second part of the season finale. This was after Clayton had dumped the other two girls. While everyone thought Susie would take Clayton back, she turned him down at the final rose ceremony and exited the series solo. Things didn’t end here for them, as they announced that they were dating again later in March. They reported on the After the Final Rose special.

The couple has again parted ways for now. However, looking at their previous history, we can hope they might get back together. Or maybe not, but there is no harm in thinking about it.