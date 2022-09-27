Why Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians for $100 Million

After the split of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, the model went through her fair share of ups and downs with the Kardashian family. In fact, Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians, and the legal battle has been going on for years now. Chyna and Kardashian publicly confirmed their relationship back in January 2016. Soon after the announcement, the duo got engaged in just three months, and then, they were expecting their first child together. Their relationship was documented in the E! Reality series. In fact, the series also received a renewal. However, it was then announced that the couple had decided to separate.

Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians because of the reality show. To be precise, she sued Kardashian for interfering with the reality show’s future. A legal battle followed the event. Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians for $100 million in compensatory and punitive damages from

Kris (Jenner)

Kim (Kardashian)

Khloe (Kardashian)

Kylie (Jenner)

Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians for three specific reasons: defamation, intentional interference with the contract and also, and intentional interference with the prospective economic advantage. According to reports, Blac feels the failure of the reality television show permanently damaged her career. Also, the damage was because of the Kardashian family.

No Child Support

Another report that made headlines again this year was when Blac claimed that she does not receive any child support. She revealed that she had to give up on three of her cars as she was a single mother who did not receive any support. It needs to be noted that she shares a daughter with Rob and a son with Tyga, her ex.

Rob, after the allegation, pointed out that he pays 37k in a year for her daughter’s school. He also claimed that he bears her medical expenses and even sponsors her extracurricular activities. He then questioned why he should pay child support. Later, Chyna revealed her plan to sue the Kardashian family. After the same, she expressed her gratitude that a jury would finally listen to what exactly happened behind closed doors.

Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians: The Result

The lawsuit happened, and if you don’t know the result of the Blac Chyna Sued, the Kardashians case, don’t worry. We have all the juicy details for you. To begin with, the Kardashians won the case. Furthermore, Chyna was not awarded for any damage. The jury announced that the Kardashian family did not unjustly harm the career of Blac Chyna.

After losing the case, Ciana, Chyna’s attorney, claimed that the verdict was both confusing and unduly prejudiced. It was noted that the Kardashians did not actually interfere with Chyna’s contract with the E! Network. As a result, Chyna was awarded no damages.

After the judicial proceeding, a person involved in the jury box went ahead and said that they could only hope that no one gets any wealthier because of this case. According to the latest report, Chyna is planning to appeal again.

Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians: The Drama

Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna’s mother, was barred from the court. It is because on Instagram live, she went ahead to rant about the Kardashians. In the ranting, she said that the Kardashians looked scary. Later, her statements were brought to the judge’s attention. Following this, Toni was finally barred from the courtroom.

The Development

Blac Chyna Sued, the Kardashians case is still running strong. Even though Blac lost the verdict, she is planning to appeal again. Therefore, the case is still developing. Keep checking this space because we will be rolling out all the new development that is taking place in the case. Also, in an interesting turn of events, the Kardashian family, in fact, requested that Chyna pay them $391,094.76 in trial expenses. It’s all about money and drama in this family, isn’t it?