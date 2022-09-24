Over the years, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin (born 7 October 1952) has been involved in many controversies due to his, as most people say, ultra-conservative views and some of his questionable decisions as the president of Russia. Seeing that the larger audience does not seem to agree with him, it has consequently led people to throw him under the bus whenever they get the chance as they are angered and frustrated by Vladimir Putin. Considering the notorious rumour circulating around the internet about him being gay, it would not come as a surprise that it could also be a reaction from the public to his actions. As he does not seem like the guy to be bat for that team, seeing that he has been pretty vocal about his negative views concerning LGBTQ. So, what are your thoughts on this matter? Is Putin gay in your opinion or you think otherwise?

Do not worry! Here are all the details that you need to know about Putin being gay or not.

Is Putin Gay – How did the Rumour Begin in the first place?

Considering the main fact that Putin does not support LGBTQ and their rights, and has been quite open about it, it was obvious that there was going to be public uproar about it sooner or later.

Seeing that,

Putin has not only signed laws that blunty disregards the rights of the people with different sexual orientation.

He has ruled out legalizing marriage between people of same sex or gender.

He has also launched a “Gay Propoganda” and what not etc.

With that being said, it was an expected thing that there would be a strong reaction to, what may appear to the liberals, as Putin’s homophobic acts.

Thus, as a result,

He became the subject of public harsh criticism and mockery.

His critics began to make him the subject of ridicule by lampooning his pictures and altering his photographs.

Many were mocking his macho image that he happens to maintain throughout the years and is quite proud of.

However, the most notorious one was his photoshopped picture of him wearing make-up.

Which, more or less, was aimed to serve as a “hint at the alleged nonstandard sexual orientation of the president of the Russian Federation.”

The picture also happen to sport a common gay slur as a caption too.

Not only that, the said picture was later used by protestants, who were wearing it as masks as they pretended to kiss outside the Russian Embassy in London in 2014.

However, the edited picture “resembling” Putin “with makeup on his face — painted eyelashes and lips” was later banned in Russia and other attempts like these will likely have severe consequences.

Putin’s Gay Propaganda and Ruling Out Legalization of Marriage between Same Sex:

It is a known fact that during his reign in these two decades, he has closely associated himself with the Orthodox Church and has subsequently endeavored to stop the spread of Western liberal values in Russia – which typically includes the attitudes toward homosexuality and more than one existing sexual orientations.

Many of his decisions throughout the years do highlight Vladimir Putin’s beliefs. Seeing that, Putin’s “Gay Propaganda” was launched on 2013 and as per the said the legislation:

It was apparently aimed at banning any “non-traditional sexual relation” in order to protect the children in Russia.

He always happens to emphasize the need to “rely on [their] own spiritual values [and] historical tradition.”

As he thinks it is “truly monstrous … when children are taught from an early age that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa.”

While, on the other hand,

As far as gay marriage is concerned, Putin has made it crystal clear more than once that as long as he is the president of Russia there will not be any chance of “parent number 1″ and “parent number 2.”

He once declared that he “upholds the traditional approach that a woman is a woman, a man is a man, a mother is a mother, and a father is a father.”

Thus, he remains rooted in his decision that “there will be [just] dad and mum.”

After knowing all of this information, do you still think that is the Russian President, Putin gay or you have now changed your mind? I mean it seems pretty evident to me which team he apparently happens to bat for now as it does not seem that he even considers “pride” of any sort of value.

Putin “Deliberately Cultivates Macho, Take-Charge, Superhero Image” for Himself?

With the passage of time, we have seen the said politician in question, maintain a rather peculiar image for himself. Considering the main fact that:

The president does not shy away to showcase how much of a tough guy he actually is in real life.

He is boldly outdoorsy, sporty and does not waste a chance to demonstrate his physical powers.

He would willingly take part in dangerous activities, extreme sports and interacts with wild animals without fear.

More or less, he appears to be accentuating himself as the symbol of traditional masculinity – that suggests that men are supposed to be strong, wild and powerful at any cost.

It is no wonder that Wired happens to write that he “deliberately cultivates” the said image of a traditional man

Even the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda published a photograph of a shirtless Putin, who was on vacation in the Siberian mountains, with the headline that “Be Like Putin” in 2007.

Although we can assume that all of this might be his desperate attempt to hide that he might be gay but as far as all the knowledge that we gathered till now it does not seem to align with that rumour.

Putin Gay – Sir Elton John Calls Him Hypocrite?

Sir Elton John calls out Vladimir Putin for being an hypocrite and his “duplicity” over his, what he defines as, “ridiculous” attitude towards gay rights and LGBTQ community:

The singer, who himself is gay, is “deeply upset” over the president’s weird policies.

Saying that at one hand he has made the life of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders a living hell in Russia.

While, on the other hand, in an interview with the Financial Times he goes on to say that he wants them to “be happy” and “we have no problem with that.”

He even goes on to say that Russian distributors “heavily censored” his family “Rocketman” – as they removed all references of his and his twenty five year long marriage with his husband, David.

Although the Russian distributors denied such claims, Putin’s alleged policies towards LGBTQ is really confounding to say the least, but it seems for some political reasons he always opt for the middle ground.

Conclusion – What is Putin’s Sexual Orientation?

If it has not been absolutely clear yet, the president of Russia is not gay and is very much straight.

The rumour was apparently the result of public fury towards Putin’s homophobic ways and nothing more.