Who Is Adam Levine’s Girlfriend?

When you hear about a cheating scandal or extramarital affair, you would not think in the very least that it will involve the famous musician, Adam Levine, right? Seeing that he is always seen gushing about his wife, his kids, his love for his family and how happy and cherished they all make him feel. But, apparently, there is a first time for everything I guess as the news about the artist cheating on his wife with a twenty three years old influencer started circulating around the internet like wildfire. Surprisingly enough, we got to hear about his alleged affair by none other than Adam Levine’s girlfriend herself – who exposed their relationship when she got wind of the fact that Adam and Behati are expecting their third child?!

Yet the question here is, is the allegation true or is it just a publicity stunt to gain popularity? Considering the main fact that the relationship between Adam Levine (the frontman of the thriving band Maroon 5) and his wife Behati Prinsloo (Victoria Secret supermodel) was always the one “happily ever after” that everyone wished that they will one day have too. Seeing that over the years, their great bond was one to talk about!

As it almost seems like it was not that long ago when we got to know from Behati Prinsloo that they fell in love with each at “first sight” and Adam Levine confessing, shortly after his marriage, to Ellen DeGeneres in her show, that he “never really thought [he] would adore it” yet he totally does now. Highlighting that he uses the “word [wife] right now a lot” and he says it for “no reason” and “a lot — ‘Wife, wife, wife,’ – gushing that he loves saying it and that he even changed the model’s name to “Wife” on his phone.

So, what happened all of a sudden? How did they happen to fall out of love for each other or more precisely how did Adam Levine cheat on his wife when he clearly appeared to be smitten by her all this time and that too when his wife is pregnant.

Here are all the details that you need to know about Adam Levine’s girlfriend and is there any authenticity in the accusations.

Is Behati Prinsloo Pregnant?

Asap Rocky Net Worth Revealed as Compared to Rihanna

Adam Levine’s Girlfriend – Model Sumner Stroh Claims that She and Adam Levine Were Having an Affair?

While both Adam Levine (43) and Behati Prinsloo (34) were embracing parenthood and their fans were rejoicing over the fact that their family of four is going to five soon enough, the Instagram model (or should I say Adam Levine’s girlfriend?) made a bombshell revelation on Tik Tok right afterwards the baby no. 3 news.

Talk about ruining a happy moment? Well, whatever was the reason, here is what she has to say:

Sumner Strol claims in the Tik Tok video that she and the said singer in question seemingly had a year long affair and that too when he was already married to his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Before disclosing the artist’s name, she only sheds light on the main fact that, “Essentially, [she] was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel .”

Confessing that “at the time [she] was young and naive” and going as far as to say that she “frankly” feels that she was more or less “exploited” to say the least.

Indicating that since she was not “in the scene like [she] is now” so it was very easy for her to get “manipulated” by people like Adam Levine.

At the moment, Summer Stroh (born in Houston), works as a Marketing Manager as well as managing being a model and influencer on Instagram side by side – where she has more than 370,000 followers. According to her LinkedIn account, she graduated from University of Texas at Austin – majoring in business and advertising from 2016 to 2020.

What is Wendy Thomas net worth?

Owen Wilson Net Worth: How He Earned his Fortune?

Besides that, Verge Agency represents her and in accordance to the company’s website, she also has a presence on:

YouTube

TikTok

OnlyFans

The Instagram Influencer Unveils Screenshots of Exchanged DM’s Between Adam Levine and Herself:

The story does not end there, folks. Seeing that Sumner Stroh also unveils some very (is it okay to say disturbing?) DM’s that were sent from Adam Levine to her. Especially, the notable exchange happens to be when the two were, if it is safe to say, lusting over each other “hotness” apparently:

Adam Levine’s “girlfriend” shows to her audience a screenshot of a DM from the singer that happens to reads that, “it is unreal how f*****g hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

To which Sumner Stroh responds that she seems to think “the same” and adds that “seeing [him] in person [she] was like … I’m f–ked.”

Thus, the “Girls Like You” singer sends another DM to share that the Instagram model is “50 times hotter in person. And so [is he] hahahah.”

Like it or not, the exchange does seems at worst flirtatious and at best misleading to say the least (if we assume that there were no wrong intentions on the artist’s side) – but, nevertheless, he was giving off some wrong signals either way as he is married and should be cautious in his choice of words.

Adam Levine Wanted to Name His Third Child After His Alleged Girlfriend?

It seems like it is our day to get shocked over and over again as the young model drops another bombshell during her coming clean about their so-called relationship with the Maroon 5 frontman. While explaining to the larger audience that the two stopped keeping in touch with each other for a couple of month before, he once again reaches out to her and for a purpose that utterly disgusted her to her core:

In an screenshot from first of June, we see a message from Adam Levine asking for her permission to name his child after her:

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious”.

That, more or less, seems to her like a blunt insult sent to her face through that message and made her think that she had to be “in hell at this point” to deserve that.

Making a point, she expresses that her “morals were unknowingly compromised” and she was “completely manipulated.”

She further entails that even though she had no intention to talk about Adam’s predatory behaviour and their affair in public, someone in her circle (with whom she “recklessly” shared screenshots) presumably threatened to sell the story to the tabloids.

Liam Neeson Net Worth: How he has earned his Fortune of $145 Million?

Ultimately, coming forth with her story herself through a Tik Tok Video, that had a caption that reads:

“Embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.”

Adam Levine Denies Cheating Allegations?

Though all the chaos that ensued after the the alleged girlfriend’s bombshell video on Tik Tok, Adam Levine finally comes out in the open and address the rumours and speculations about him cheating in his wife:

On his Instagram stories shared on Tuesday, the father of two happens to address the fact that, “A lot is being said about [him] right now and [he] wants to clear the air.”

He comes to terms with the notion that he indeed used “poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than [his] wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

However, he denies having affair with the lady in question and instead insinuates that it was more or less a miscommunication on his part because of his wrong choice of words, while his intentions were pure:

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life and in certain instances it became inappropriate.”

The Maroon 5 Frontman Facing a Fallout with Behati Prinsloo Because of the Cheating Scandal?

Although the supermodel did not break her silence about that said matter, Adam Levine’s Instagram stories does suggest that the news did create a rift between them that he is trying to mend:

While addressing his mistake and lack of judgement in his way of communication with twenty three years model, he shares that he has “taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,”

Emphasizing that whatever happens his “wife and [his] family is all [he] care about in this world” and thus “to be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to [him] was my greatest mistake [he] could ever make.”

Promising in the end that he wiill “never make [that mistake] again” and he “takes full responsibility” of it.

He positively concludes that he and his family will “get through it and [they] will get through it together.”