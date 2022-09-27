Khloe Kardashian welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via a surrogate in August 2022. The new addition to their family comes after the couple broke up a few months back due to the NBA star’s infidelity.

In December 2021, news of Tristan’s infidelity came out with the NBA star confirming that a third child was on the way with his trainer Maralee Nichols. This news was confirmed just a few weeks after Khloe and Tristan had gotten pregnant in November 2021. This put Khloe in a problematic situation and caused her much pain and humiliation.

Why did Khloe Kardashian Use a Surrogate to have a baby?

Back in March 2021, Khloe revealed on Keeping up with the Kardashians how her doctor informed her that if she went ahead with a second pregnancy, it would be considered a high-risk pregnancy. She shared with everyone that if she were to get pregnant, there would be an 80% chance that she would have a miscarriage and lose the baby. She went to speak about her risks when pregnant with True and didn’t think there were chances of the same dangers prevailing even with a second pregnancy. She didn’t share any more medical reasons in the season, or at least we didn’t get to watch any more information regarding it.

That being said, besides the medical problems that Khloe Kardashian would have faced with a second pregnancy, she was also looking forward to finding a way to avoid “putting such a strain on her body.”

Who is Peyton List Dating Now?

Is Putin Gay?

She wanted to have a second child and give True a sibling. But she didn’t want to go through the physical challenges of being pregnant, so going ahead with a surrogate was the perfect option for her. After all, Kim and Khloe have been working hard to have a good body and get in great shape.

Is Harrison Bader Gay?

Is Khloe the first Kardashian to use a surrogate to have a baby?

Before Khloe, Kim Kardashian had two children via surrogate with ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West. She welcomed Chicago in 2018 via surrogate and Psalm in 2019 via surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan have not revealed the name of their son yet. But, his name will start from the alphabet T, just like his older sister’s name True starts with T.