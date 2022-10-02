Here’s everything that you need to know about Jeffrey Dahmer gay!

Who would not know the name of Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, right? But you probably would not want to hear the said name again, to be sure. Considering the main fact that whenever someone mentions the Milwaukee Cannibal or Milwaukee Monster, many of us get goosebumps just by hearing what he did in his hey day.

Seeing that the notorious serial killer was not only a sex offender but also a butcher who committed the murder and dismemberment of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Not to mention that many of his later murders involve cannibalism, permanent preservation of body parts and, of course, necrophilia (sexual feeling and activities involving dead bodies). Which, more or less, makes us wonder if that was Jeffrey Dahmer gay or not?

Here are all the details you need to know whether the serial killer was gay and all you need to do is keep on reading.

Jeffrey Dahmer Gay or Not?

Yes, it is true. The serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, was gay, and he made that confession himself to a judge in 1989 – when he was found guilty of sexual assault and seducing a child for immoral purposes. However, many questioned his decision to reveal he was gay just when he was charged with assault and faced the jury with hearing his final verdict.

As per Don Davis’ 1992 biography The Milwaukee Murders: Nightmare in Apartment 213: the Twisted True Story of the “Real-life Hannibal Lecter”:

It reportedly said that the confession was Dahmer’s attempt to get a lenient sentence.

But it was not the only time he came out as gay:

Seeing that two years later, two police officers came to his house when his neighbours filed a complaint against him after finding a drugged 14-year-old boy named Konerak Sinthasomphone.

He was one of Dahmer’s murder victims who somehow escaped his apartment.

Unfortunately, Milwaukee Cannibal convinced the police officers that Konerak Sinthasomphone was 19 years old and was his boyfriend.

Ultimately led to police leaving the 14-year-old with Dahmer, who later killed him by injecting hydrochloric acid into a drilled hole in Sinthasomphone brain.

Why Jeffrey Dahmer Did Not Come Out as Gay to His Parents?

Jeffrey Dahmer did not come out as a gay man to his parents, mainly because he belonged to a very religious and conservative Christian family. Thus, many members of his family did not have any positive views about homosexuality – especially his father, Lionel Dahmer, to be precise.

According to Robert J. Dvorchak and Lisa Holewa in their 1992 book, Milwaukee Massacre: Jeffrey Dahmer and the Milwaukee Murders;

Jeffrey’s mother, Joyce Flint, had “no problem accepting his gayness” and was more tolerant of her son’s sexuality, as she told him over a telephone call in March 1991.

However,

His father, a fundamentalist Christian, used to make numerous negative comments about gay men and lesbians throughout Jeffery Dahmer’s childhood.

Even after his son’s trial, he was still against homosexuality and was not accepting of his sexual orientation.

In the 1994 special, Inside Evil: Jeffrey Dahmer:

Lionel reveals that he has,

“always felt [Dahmer] was somewhat of a social misfit.”

Highlighting that,

“I tried my damnedest to instil interests, in trying to become interested in something in life, education, trying to get him to accept Christ.”

He further told the reporter, Stone Phillips, that he would have “tried to change” his son if he had known that he was gay – according to him, homosexuality was still a sin.

Moreover,

After his parent’s divorce (they separated when he was 18), he used to live with his grandmother – who was deeply religious, as per NBC’s 1994 special, Dahmer and Dahmer.

She used to attend a conservative church, and Dahmer often accompanied her.

An NBC special also shared that his grandmother kicked him when she found him with a partially naked man in her house.

Which, more or less, makes sense as to why he never came out as gay to his family.

Jeffery Dahmer Did Not Date Girls When He Was Young Because He Knew He Was Gay?

It was obvious that Jeffery Dahmer was closeted gay all along, and the fact can be validated by a tell-all interview with The Plain Dealer in 1991:

Where a woman named Bridget Geiger happens to claim that she and the serial killer went to a prom held in Revere High School (that they both attended) in Bath Township, Ohio, in June 1978.

At that time, she was 16 years old, and Dahmer was around 18 years old – who was then polite but was somewhat aloof.

She shared that he only asked her to go to prom with him because her best friend then dated Dahmer’s best friend.

Claiming that,

″He was scared to death of girls. He was scared to death that I was going to kiss him.″

Jeffrey Dahmer Gay

Jeffery Dahmer was gay and was very well aware of the said fact even though he did not come out till he was an adult. The serial killer did not have the confidence to come out as a gay man because of his family’s conservative values and views about sexuality.

In 1992, his attorney claimed that,

“Jeffrey Dahmer had discovered and accepted his homosexuality”

when he was a teenager. Not only that, as per Milwaukee Massacre as well,

“Dahmer admitted to [him]self he is gay”

to the officer in 1991 and,