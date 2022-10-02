Here’s everything you need to know about Did Ryan Reynolds Cheat on Blake Lively?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are arguably the most loved Hollywood couple. The two have been together for over a decade, and their love seems to keep increasing. However, with the ongoing divorce and cheating scandals, people wonder if Lively and Reynolds’ marriage is as great as they make it seem. So did Ryan Reynolds cheat on Blake Lively during their marriage, or is this couple Hollywood’s “One True Pair”?

Let us look at Reynolds and Lively relationship timeline and the ups and downs they faced.

Did Ryan Reynolds Cheat on Blake Lively?

First and foremost, let us address the elephant in the room: Did Ryan Reynolds cheat on Blake Lively? The simple answer to that is, No, he did not. Or at least there are no rumours or scandals regarding it.

This is one couple that managed to survive the test of time. After many years of a happy marriage and three beautiful children, the couple’s bond keeps getting stronger.

Did Ryan Reynolds Cheat on Blake Lively? Their Relationship

Ryan and Blake started their romance on the sets of Green Lantern. At the time, Lively was in a relationship with co-star Penn Badgely, and Reynolds was married to Scarlet Johanson. However, Badgely and Lively soon broke up, and Reynolds and Johanson also announced their divorce.

In October 2011, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were a couple and were very happy together.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Marriage

Less than a year after confirming their relationship, the Green Lantern couple tied the knot in September 2012 in a surprise wedding. The ceremony occurred at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

In a post-marriage interview with Allure Magazine, Blake explained how happy she was with her marriage, saying,

“Right now, I’m so peaceful. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

She also revealed her plans to have a big family and many children.

Throughout their marriage, the two never shied away from praising their partner. In a 2014 Vogue interview, Blake revealed that Ryan helps her with her characters. She said,

“He’s a beautiful writer — he’s written a lot of stuff for us. And he’s got a great barometer and knows me, so he will tell me if it’s not as good as it can be.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Children

The adorable couple has three beautiful daughters together. In October 2014, Blake revealed that she was pregnant with their first child, and in January 2015, she gave birth to their daughter. However, the baby’s name was not revealed until a few months later on the Today Show. Reynolds announced that the pair named their daughter James Reynolds.

In April 2016, rumours began that Lively was pregnant with their second child. These rumours turned out to be accurate, and in October 2016, she gave birth to their second daughter, Inez Reynolds.

In May 2019, Lively showed up to the Detective Pikachu premier to support her husband. She dawned on a beautiful yellow sparkly dress that revealed her baby bump. This confirmed that the couple was yet again expecting a child together. A source told People magazine, “They are so happy and excited about having another baby.” In October 2019, Blake gave birth to their 3rd daughter. Although, the couple never officially revealed the name of the baby. Nevertheless, multiple sources confirmed that the pair named their 3rd daughter Betty.

Currently, Blake Lively is pregnant with their 4th child. She revealed her pregnancy news through a quirky Instagram post. We hope that this 4th-time mom-to-be has a happy and healthy pregnancy. We cannot wait for baby number 4.