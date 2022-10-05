Here’s everything you need to know about “Why did Shawn Bradley get divorced?”.

When I say that we are going to talk about one of the tallest players in NBA history, does the name “Shawn Paul Bradley” rings a bell? Famously known by his nickname “the Stormin’ Mormon”, Shawn Bradley is a German-American former professional basketball player having a height of 7 ft. 6 inches. The said athlete in question, who was born March 22, 1972, played center for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, and Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). However, we are not here to talk about the NBA player’s sportsmanship but rather about his personal life that has always been in the spotlight beside his sky-rocketing career – especially his relationship with his ex-wife: Annette Evertson Bradley. Seeing that their loving relationship was the one that was almost always the talk of the town, it makes us question that why did Shawn Bradley get a divorce from her?

Curious to know more about their once-strong relationship and their sudden divorce?

Who is Shawn Bradley’s Ex-Wife?

Annette Evertson is the ex-wife of the German-American basketball player, Shawn Paul Bradley. Surprisingly enough, the former athlete met his first wife at a Mormon Church in Philadelphia – where the lady in question was talking about her missionary experience in South Florida. Seeing that our star player was also a part of the crowd that was present in the said church, he got quite taken by her future wife’s charismatic personality. Saying that for him, it was “love at first sight,” and to his much delight, the couple immediately hit it off after their first meeting as well.

Knowing the fact that Annette Evertson was an ordinary woman with no correlation to media and did not have any star status made their love story appear even more fascinating to the larger audience.

Not to mention the little but important info that they got married after dating for only two months and then went on to spend more than two decades (25 years) with one another before deciding to part ways.

Shawn Bradley Children with Annette Evertson:

Even though many had doubts that their relationship would even live this long, seeing that to an outsider, their union seemed quite rushed and abrupt; for the couple, it was all rainbows and sunshine. After tying the knot on September 25, 1993, in a private wedding ceremony, they welcomed six children together; four daughters and two sons. Namely:

Chelsea Bradley

Ciera Bradley

Charity Bradley

Cheyenne Bradley

Chase Bradley

Chance Bradley

Shawn Bradley was madly in love with her, and he was very vocal about his deep feelings for her. When the athlete was twenty-one years old, he once revealed that,

“I can’t imagine how different it would be if she wasn’t around. Things will be… bad. I have told her, Annette, I doubt I could handle this without you.”

Clearly, she had helped him hold his morale high through dark times and supported him no matter what, thus he was right on the mark when he said that he knew that it has to be Annette who he “wanted” and he “couldn’t settle for it being less than forever.”

No wonder many became fans of their electrifying chemistry, as both of them were the definition of a perfect couple. But alas! Like every good thing, their relationship had to end as well.

Why did Shawn Bradley get Divorced?

It almost seems like yesterday when Shawn Bradley used to say that he feared losing his now ex-wife Annette Evertson. Sadly, his fear has come true now as the two ultimately parted their ways. However, it is safe to say that their divorce news shocked the whole world to their very core:

First of all, nobody was expecting them to ever get divorced as they had a successful marriage of 25 years.

Secondly, the pair ended their solid and sustaining relationship in a death-like silence.

The rumors regarding their split began to circulate around the internet around 2017 – 2018, but the couple did not even let a single soul know what was going on behind the screens and secretly called off their marriage.

The reasons pertaining to their divorce are still unknown, nor has it been confirmed on which year they called it quits – although it is believed that the relationship probably ended in the years of 2017.

So, even though we do not exactly know why did Shawn Bradley get divorced from the love of his life since they are very private about the said matter, it is safe to say that both ended things on good terms.

Who is Shawn Bradley’s Current Wife?

Although Shawn Bradley’s previous marriage took a sudden and unexpected swerve, it seems like the basketball player has once again found love. After divorcing his first wife, Annette Evertson, Shawn Bradley got married to his current wife, Carrie Cannon, in the year 2018 – which, if you ask me, is quite fast, seeing that he just broke up with his ex-wife the previous year.

Nonetheless, the duo has been married now for four years. Not only that, but Shawn Bradley has also adopted his now-wife three children; Hailey, Max, and Dubbie – both are raising them together.

However, there has been some speculation going around the internet that after the divorce, the NBA player has largely estranged himself from Annette Evertson and his six children that he had with her, but it has not been confirmed.

What Happened to Shawn Bradley and Annette Evertson?

The pair got privately separated after spending twenty-five years together, and to our surprise, the reasons concerning the sudden divorce between the two have still not been disclosed to the public.

Hope you have got your answer to the question “Why did Shawn Bradley get divorced?”.

