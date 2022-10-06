Here’s everything you need to know about “Is Katy Tur pregnant?”.

Katerine Bear Tur or popularly known as Katy Tur (born October 26, 1983), is not only a novelist but also a great broadcast journalist who is working as a correspondent for NBC News at present. Being one of the prominent names in the successful journalists around the world oftentimes brings with it intense media attention from your fans who apparently want to know everything about you. Like it or not, everything is under close scrutiny, and it seems like nothing can be missed from their scorching gaze, seeing that the fans were quick to notice that Katy Tur has gained a little weight over the past few months. This tiny but also an important detail for the fans more or less set fire to the rain. As pregnancy rumors began to emerge on the internet and many started speculating that she is expecting her third baby. But, the main question that arises here is, is Katy Tur pregnant for real?

Here are all the details that you need to know about whether Katy Tur is pregnant and whether it is true or not.

Is Katy Tur Pregnant Again?

At the moment, Katy Tur has not yet confirmed that the rumors about her third pregnancy are true. She happens to be oddly quiet about the said matter at hand and has still not cleared the air revolving around her protruding belly even though the rumors and speculations are getting out of hand. Hence, as far as the question (is Katy Tur Pregnant or not?) is concerned, then it is safe to say that we do not know for sure, but the news might be true.

Considering the main fact that Katy Tur and her husband opt to remain silent about her pregnancy rumors, it seems like we might have a big surprise coming our way! Nonetheless, let’s not jump into conclusions for now, shall we?

Sooner or later, the journalist will soon reveal what is the real deal behind all of this, and we just have to patiently wait for that, as there is a high chance that it can also be the other way around, and she perhaps might not be pregnant.

Fans think Katy Tur is Pregnant, But Why?

It all typically began when her fans noticed that the thirty-eight years old correspondent and journalist had gained some belly fat when she sat down with Laney Hawes, who is a Texas parent of students at Keller Independent School District.

While she was having a discussion over the news of the district banning forty-one previously approved books, many were wondering if it was just belly fat or if she is expecting another baby. Not only that,

The mother of two has stopped posting pictures of her below her torso on her social networking sites.

The very few that she happens to post are always featuring her upper body, and there is not even a single picture that has her lower body exposed to the world for now.

Besides that,

Katy Tur is now almost always seen flaunting loose-fitted dresses (and perhaps it was a purposeful attempt at hiding her pregnant belly?)

Overall, all of this does not look like a little coincidence to many people out there who follow her. Seeing that these minute details are strikingly aligning with one another, it is making the fans pretty sure that there is definitely a reason behind all of these, what may appear to them as precautions.

However, even if the fans are quite confident about their assumptions, we still need confirmation from the couple to know if Katy Tur is pregnant with her third baby.

What does Katy Tur have to say about Motherhood?

Apparently, Katy Tur’s life with her husband Tony Dokoupil, a correspondent for CBS News, who she married on October 27, 2017, in Utah, has been quite blissful. Seeing that he has not only supported his wife through thick and thin, but he has also allowed her to embrace motherhood by giving her two children whom she cherishes to her core:

Katy and her husband announced that she was pregnant with their first child on December 13, 2018.

On April 13, 2019, she gave birth to her firstborn son, who they named Teddy Dokoupil.

Her second pregnancy was announced in January 2021, and then she gave birth to her daughter, Eloise Dokoupil, on May 13, 2021.

At present, the two are raising their four kids together (two from Dokoupil’s previous marriage), but we have heard from a reliable source that the couple wants to have more children in the near future. This, more or less, means that perhaps the rumors about Katy Tur being pregnant would be very real.

Not to mention the fact that she has been pretty vocal about how being a mom has made her a better reporter and has always been an advocate of maternity leave as well as a mother’s privacy. Considering the fact that she took a break from her work in the “interest of not having a baby on live television,” it is clear that she values privacy over anything – probably that is why she is quiet about speculation concerning her third pregnancy.

Katy Tur Pregnant or Not?

As for now, Katy Tur has not revealed whether she is expecting another baby or not. Thus, it is still a rumor, and until she does not confirm it on her own, we can assume that she is not pregnant.

