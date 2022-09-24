What is Nick Cannon Net Worth in 2022?

Being in the headlines every now and then, the 41-year-old American is known for his several professions in the entertainment industry, making everyone wonder, what is Nick Cannon net worth?

From being married to the one and only Mariah Carey to saying the most controversial things at times, Nick Cannon has managed to build a career in Hollywood. He has worked in Men In Black II, Bobby and several other movies and shows. Similarly, he has also released some of the greatest music ever heard and cracked jokes that make almost everyone laugh. And after doing so many projects for so long, what is his net worth? How much money has Nick Cannon collected over the years? Read on to find out!

Nick Cannon Early Life

Born in San Diego on October 8, 1980, Nick Cannon spent most of his childhood with his grandfather as his parents were divorced. He lived with him at Lincoln Park’s Bay Vista Housing Projects, and at a young age, Cannon was involved with a street gang. However, he left the gang immediately after losing a friend due to some violence.

Moreover, Nick Cannon has always enjoyed performing since he was a child. At age 8, he was performing in front of others. And when he turned 11, he appeared on his father’s public access television show performing comedy and making viewers laugh their hearts out.

Then in 1998, the superstar graduated high school from Monte Vista High School and eventually moved to Hollywood to pursue his career. He performed stand-up comedy at several places, such as The Improv. He finally landed a role in Nickelodeon’s All That and showed everyone around him that showbiz is the right career path for him.

In his teen years, Cannon was a part of Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, a rap group that opened up for several celebrities such as Will Smith. Since then, Canon’s career has only been going up.

Nick Cannon Net Worth

As of September 2022, Nick Cannon net worth is $20 million. He has worked as a singer, comedian, actor, host, record producer, television producer and rapper to build his net worth and become the superstar he is today.

Nick Cannon On Screen Career

Nick worked alongside Will Smith in Men In Black II. Although, his role was quite a minor one. In 2002, Drumline was released featuring Nick as the lead character, Devon Miles, making everyone around him see him as more than just a comedian.

The following year, in 2003, another movie, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, featuring Nick Cannon released. And just like that, his acting career bloomed. Since then, he has been a part of several movies, including Roll Bounce, Bobby and Chi Raq. He also participated in Wild & Out for MTV from 2005 to 2007. The comedy show was brought back to life in 2012 with Nick as its new host.

Nick Cannon net worth has greatly increased due to his acting career, and we will probably be seeing him in a few more movies in the future.

Nick Cannon Music Career

The 41-year-old musician released his first ever album in 2003 and titled it, Nick Cannon. Then in 2005, the singer released “Can I Live,” a single that is famous to date.

Then, in 2009, Nick created N’Credible Entertainment, his very own record label company. Later on, in 2011, Nick released Child of the Corn as his debut mixtape. In 2013, released Me Sexy and then Looking for a Dream along with Afrojack.

After his self-titled album Nick released his second album titled “White People Party Music” in 2014. Two years later, he brought to life his second mixtape and called it The Gospel of Ike Turn Up: My Side of the Story.

Nick has also expressed his dislike for Eminem through his music. In 2019, he released a diss track for the popular rapper called The Invitation. Eminem responded to the diss track via a tweet, and as a result of this, Nick released another diss track.

Nick Cannon Hosting Career

From 2009 to 2016, Nick Cannon hosted America’s Got Talent and was paid $70,000 for each episode. Nick Cannon was Regis Philbin’s replacement and did an exceptionally good job at hosting the reality show.

In 2010, Nick Cannon worked with Sarah Lee and Nikki to host a morning radio show which aired on 92.3 NOW FM. As a result of the radio show’s success, Cannon got his very own weekly program titled Cannon’s Countdown.

Furthermore, Cannon took the wrong action during his podcast Cannon’s Class and said some things that were considered antisemitic. Due to this, he has suffered from severe backlash, and on July 14, 2020, CBS ended their work relationship with him. ViacomCBS called it quits for Wild ‘N Out as well, Nick Cannon’s show which had been airing for a very long time.

The famous host has also had his own radio show called Nick Cannon Mornings, which aired on KPWR Power 106. However, in mid-2020, he took a break from the show and has not returned to it ever since. The break was supposed to be long enough for Canon to figure out his action plan, but the comedian won’t return to it anytime soon.

Nick Cannon is currently the host of Fox’s The Masked Singer.

Nick Cannon Personal Life

Nick’s personal life is often in the spotlight due to various reasons. He married Mariah Carey in 2008 and had twins with her. Later on, the couple got a divorce and went on their separate ways in 2016. The divorce ended with a settlement that Cannon would pay $5,000 monthly in a trust fund for their two children. Moreover, he was given a 2012 Ferrari, and the couple sold the house they were living in LA’s Bel Air neighbourhood for a whopping $9 million.

Since their divorce, Nick Cannon has had seven children with four women. His oldest children are twins, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon with Mariah Carey. His other kids include Golden Cannon, Powerful Queen Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, Zion Mixolydian Cannon, Zillion Heir Cannon, Zen Cannon and Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. Sometime back, his son Zen with Alyssa Scott died due to brain cancer. He was just five months old.

Moreover, Cannon is also on his way to having a tenth child very soon. And because of his continuously growing family, the rapper is often under the spotlight.

Nick Cannon Charity

Nick Cannon is currently a part of two charities. He runs the Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation and the Zen’s Light Foundation. Zen’s Light Foundation is a new foundation he has started up with Alyssa Scott in memory of their son Zen on his first birthday.

In 2011, he made a public service announcement for Do Something, an organization that focuses on helping teenagers find a passion and help their communities. Additionally, Nick has also been a part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual food drive as a celebrity spokesperson.

Nick Cannon Social Media

Nick Cannon has an Instagram following of 5.9 million and a Twitter following of 4.9 million. He usually just posts about his upcoming projects on his social media accounts.

Nick Cannon net worth of $20 million increases day by day as he works on more projects and releases new music. The 41-year-old star is not planning to stop anytime soon and continues to shine in various entertainment fields.