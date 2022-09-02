What is Micky Dolenz Monkees Net Worth in 2022?

Monkees most cherished band member Micky Dolenz has been in the industry for quite some time now. Ever since the 1960s, the star has made several headlines. Over 75 years old, actor, singer, and producer has achieved several milestones. So, it is natural to wonder about his net worth. What exactly is Micky Dolenz Monkees net worth? To find out, continue reading the article!

Micky Dolenz Monkees net worth

Micky Dolenz net worth is approximately $9 million. His annual income is not known yet.

Micky entered the industry at the ripe age of 10! He appeared in a TV series that aired back in the 1950s. After this series, he also developed a liking for music. Due to this interest, he played guitar and had sessions with other music bands. In 1965 he got shortlisted for the TV show ‘The Monkees TV Show. Securing such a position was a massive deal because around 400 people applied. And Micky was one of those few lucky people who got the job. From here onwards, his fame only grew. In 1966 the band released their debut single. And it went on to become a huge hit.

Not only this, but the TV show which premiered on NBC also did quite well in terms of ratings. But this was just the beginning of his vibrant career. The talent runs in his blood! Because both his parents also belonged to the same industry.

A fun fact about his early life is that he already had a band back in his college days. And by the time he finished his higher studies, Micky had several songs written. But his official musical career started with the Monkees. That briefly outlined Micky Dolenz Monkees net worth and how he earned it all. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

