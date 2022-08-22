Kamaru Usman’s Net Worth 2022

Kamaru Usman is a famous name in the UFC world who has only been defeated once in his pro career. And hence, Kamaru Usman’s net worth is something everyone is wondering about. After all, after winning 19 times in a row and defeating Jorge Masvidal as well as Colby Covington twice, he has made quite a fortune.

With his next match scheduled for UFC 278 on August 20, the fighter is all ready to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards. The rematch is from a fight in 2015 in which Usman became a winner via unanimous decision. Now, it seems like it’s time for him to prove once again how amazing he is and win the fight. While he prepares for it, let’s dive into Usman’s net worth and personal life.

Kamaru Usman Background

Born to Muhammed Usman and Afishetu P. Usman on May 11, 1987, in Auchi, Nigeria, Kamaru Usman has come a long way. During his early years, Kamaru’s father was a part of the Nigerian army while his mom was a teacher. Back at this time, things for his family were quite difficult.

Then when Kamaru was eight, his father shifted them all to Texas, Dallas. This was after his father, Usman, became a pharmacist in the US.

However, things were far from perfect after the family shifted to the US. This is because Kamaru’s father, Usman, was charged guilty of several health care frauds and his mother had to take care of the family. As a punishment, Usman had to spend ten years in Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution.

Moreover, he has two siblings, namely Kashetu and Mohammed. Mohammed is also following in the footsteps of his brother and is an MMA star, while Kashetu is a Doctor of Pharmacology.

Kamaru Usman’s Wife and Family

The Nigerian Nightmare is married. He also has a daughter Samirah who was born in 2014. Besides this, not much is known about the fighter’s wife and daughter as they like to stay away from the limelight.

Kamaru Usman’s Net Worth

Currently, Kamaru Usman’s net worth is around $3 million currently and is bound to increase as his career grows. This is thanks to his base salary of more than $600,000 and several endorsements with companies such as Reebok and a meal delivery service called Trifecta. Moreover, the fighter will also be a part of Black Panther 2.

Kamaru Usman’s Net Worth – Career Earnings

The 33-year-old has come a long way. When he first won the title of The Ultimate Fighter in 2015, he earned $72,500. Then, in 2019, when he won UFC welterweight title by defeating Tyron Woodley, he earned $380,000. And in 2021, he managed to earn $692,000 in a rematch defeating Jorge Masvidal once again. This is the highest amount he has ever won in a fight. In his latest fight against Colby Covington, he won $642,000. So, all of these famous fights, along with Kamaru’s other projects, have helped build his net worth, which is now $3 million.

Kamaru Usman Social Media

Kamaru posts frequently on his social media accounts. He has around 3.2 million followers on Instagram, 830.7K followers on Twitter, and a whopping 984K followers on Facebook.

Charities

After earning millions of dollars in 2019, Usman declared that he would be starting up a foundation to change the lives of the needy. And so, in 2021, he donated food items for 1000 Nigerian children and became a part of the Lagos State Food Bank Initiative. Besides this, Kamaru Usman has also helped several others.