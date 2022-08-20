Demi Lovato’s Net Worth: How Much Does the Celebrity Earn Every Year?

Demi Lovato is a name that requires no introduction. The singer-songwriter shot to fame through her Disney Channel breakthrough. After being in the industry for over two decades, what is Demi Lovato’s Net worth? How much did the powerhouse of talent manage to earn through the course of her career? Currently, Demi’s net worth comes out to be about USD 40 million.

Demi Lovato’s Early Life and Biography

Demetria Devonne Lovato, born on 20th August 1992, goes by her stage name, Demi Lovato. Although she was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she soon shifted to Dallas, Texas, with her mother, following her parents’ divorce. Her parents are Patrick Lovato -engineer and musician, and Dianna Lovato, a former cheerleader for the Dallas cowboys. The singer was always quite open about her strained relationship with her father due to his history of abuse. She has two sisters, an older sister named Dallas and a younger half-sister named Madison.

Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg Net Worth: Who is Richest?

What is Kendrick Lamar’s net worth?

She discovered her passion for music and singing from a very young age. At the young age of 7, she learned how to play the keyboard. By ten years of age, she also learned the guitar and started taking acting and singing classes. Demi’s jolly personality landed her a role in Barney and Friends from 2022-2004. In 2006, she made a short appearance on an episode of Prison Break and in 2007 on Just Jordan. From a young age, Demi faced bullying in school due to her acting career. Consequently, she started homeschooling and received her high school diploma through it.

Early Acting Career

From 2007-2008, Demi Lovato appeared as Charlette Adams in the Disney Channel series, As The Bell Rings. She then auditioned for Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance, securing a part in both projects. While her roles proved quite popular amongst the younger generation, critics did not perceive them quite as well. Despite the negative critical reviews, Demi continued acting and completed two full seasons of Sonny With A Chance. She also starred alongside Selena Gomez (her then best friend) in the Disney original movie Princess Protection Program. In 2010, the actress starred in the Camp Rock sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Jon Hamm’s Net Worth in 2022 – Latest Update!

Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth in 2022

Demi Lovato’s Net Worth – Music Career

Demi Lovato started her musical career with the song “This Is Me,” which was part of the Camp Rock soundtrack. Following this, she signed with Hollywood Records and released her debut album, Don’t Forget, in 2008. The album was well received by both critics and audiences alike. The second album, Here We Go Again, proved immense success. It reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart and put Lovato on the map of up-and-coming singers.

The successful singer-songwriter then released multiple more albums: Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me. Lovato is one of the founders of Safehouse Records. The other two founders are Nick Jonas and Phil McIntyre.

Despite her successful career, Demi often faced unwarranted criticism regarding her looks and weight. The once jolly personality fell into depression and started using. In 2018, Demi overdosed. However, managed to survive and went to rehab. After returning from her hiatus, she released the single “Anyone” in 2020. Anyone became a huge success, and the Camp Rock star went on to perform her single at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Travis Barker’s Net Worth

Alongside her good friend, Nick Jonas, Demi co-headlined the Future Now Tour in 2016. The gifted singer performed at numerous concerts and festivals, including the SuperBowl LIV. Her 2017 tour, the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour proved to be her most successful tour ever. With multiple sold-out concerts throughout her tour, Demi gathered a handsome USD 21.4 million from this tour. After returning from her hiatus in March of 2020, Demi was a part of 5 major headlining concert tours.

Demi’s popularity amongst the younger generation and her beautiful singing voice made her the recipient of numerous accolades. The Anyone singer has 5 People’s Choice Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and an MTV Video Music Award. She also got nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, two Grammy Awards, and three Brit Awards.

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Self Abuse

The This Is Me singer has often found herself in the limelight, more often for not the right reasons. The actor/singer faced many demons within herself, most of which she was quite open about. Lovato suffered a long battle against bulimia and self-abuse issues. For this, she received treatment at the Timberline Knolls Facility in Illinois, where she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her erratic behaviour led to her punching Alex Welch (the backup singer for the Jonas Brothers). Therefore, the Disney star finally decided to seek help.

Her time in rehab proved to be very fruitful, and she remained sober for multiple years. However, in 2018, she fell back into her old habits and overdosed on drugs. As a result, her team rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where the actress got her stomach pumped and received treatment. Following this, she instantly admitted herself into a rehab facility.

Love Life

In 2009, the actress dated Trace Cyrus briefly before moving on to her Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas in 2010. Her first serious long-term relationship was with actor Wilmer Valderrama. Although the pair dated on and off, their relationship lasted about six years before ending in 2016. The following year, Lovato dated UFC player Guilherme Vasconcelos. Unfortunately, that ended after six months as well. After this, the Cool For The Summer singer dated Henry Levi and Austin Wilson before getting engaged to Max Ehrich. The couple seemed to have a strong relationship, although they called off the engagement in September 2020.

Demi Lovato’s Net Worth and Assets

Over her two-decade-long career, Demi Lovato’s net worth increased multiple folds. As of 2022, the singer-songwriter’s net worth amounts to about USD 40 million. Through her career as a singer and actor, Demi gathered quite a fortune for herself. She often spent a large some of this on her family. Through her songs and various ventures, Demi Lovato earns an estimated USD 5.7 million annually.

At just 16, she bought a gorgeous USD 1.88 million house for her family in Los Angeles. The Mediterranean-inspired luxurious house had six bedrooms, fancy wooden floors, a pool with a waterslide, and a lavish suite. In 2010, Lovato invested USD 2.25 million in a beautiful house in Sherman Oaks, California.

In 2016, Demi bought an USD 8.3 million house in Hollywood Hills. Nevertheless, two years later, she put the house on the market for USD 9.5 million and went into rehab. The house finally sold in 2020 for USD 8.25 million.

The “Confident” singer also owns a plethora of luxurious cars. Some of her most high-priced cars include a Ferrari 458, a Mercedes-AMG GTC, a BMW i8, and a Mercedes G63 AMG.