Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg Net Worth: Who is Richest?

Here’s everything you need to know about Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg net worth!

Hollywood is the world of some of the most iconic and talented artists. Moreover, it also homes some of the richest celebrities in the world. Combine the two things, and there are two names sure to cross your mind, i.e. Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon. While both are immensely accomplished actors, the question arises, what is Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg’s net worth? Which celebrity is the richer amongst the two? In this article, we compare the artists’ journey, career highs, assets, and overall net worth.

Matt Damon is an American actor, producer, philanthropist, and writer. He entered Hollywood back in the mid-1990s and managed to make quite the name for himself over the years. More recently, the actor became one of the highest-grossing actors in the world. His career spans numerous successes but also consists of missed opportunities.

On the other hand, Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, model, and rapper. Similar to his counterpart Matt Damon, Wahlberg also kickstarted his career in the 1990s. Over the years, he released numerous successful movies becoming a major box office draw. Apart from acting, Wahlberg also invests in various businesses and is a thriving entrepreneur of his own. With multiple successful movies such as The Other Guys, Rock Star, and The Italian Job to his name, he is truly a force to reckon with in Hollywood. Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg net worth who is the richest? This article contains everything about it!

Matt Damon, Early Life and Career

Born on 8th October 1970 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Matthew Paige Damon hailed from a middle-class family. His father, Kent Damon, was a stockbroker and his mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, was a professor. When he was only two years old, his parents got divorced. He and his brother Kyle then went to live with their mother in Cambridge. Interestingly, Matt and popular actor Ben Affleck have been childhood friends and have shared their love for acting since they were young. Matt Damon attended the prestigious Harvard University. However, he dropped out before he could complete his credits.

He dropped out of Harvard to film Geronimo: An American Legend. The young aspiring actor believed that this would be his breakthrough role. Unfortunately, that was not the case. However, he broke out after his role in Good Will Hunting. Amazingly, he co-wrote this movie with Ben Affleck as a school project which the duo later expanded on. This project landed them an Academy Award, as well as a Golden Globe, and much critical claim.

Following the immense success of Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon landed major blockbuster projects. These included The Talented Mr. Ripley and Rainmaker. Amongst the major successes, Damon also faced career lows with projects that did not do so well.

Matt Damon’s Major Career Highs

After Matt secured his role in George Clooney’s Ocean trilogy, his net worth instantly shot up. He portrayed the Conman Linus Caldwell alongside multiple other notable actors from the industry. All those involved in the project took home major paychecks.

His role in Jason Bourne’s “The Bourne Identity” landed him an enormous paycheck as well. The action franchise put him on the list of the most anticipated upcoming action heroes. He then went on to star in the next two editions of the franchise as well. Although, he opted out of the fourth one.

The iconic actor gained his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2007. His impressive acting skills led to him being nominated for multiple prominent accolades. These include 5 Screen Actor’s Guild nominations, 5 Oscar nominations, and 7 Golden Globe nominations, amongst numerous others. He went on to win many of these awards as well. Moreover, People’s magazine chose him as the Sexist Man Alive in 2007.

Alongside his childhood friend Ben Affleck and Chris Moore, Damon owns the production company LivePlanet. LivePlanet produced the show Project Greenlight which allowed new filmmakers to get a chance to launch their own projects. Affleck and Damon also founded the production company named Pearl Street Films.

Mark Wahlberg Early Life and Career

Born in Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, on 5th June 1971, Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg has eight other siblings. Hailing from a lower-class family, Mark was always the rebellious kind and often landed himself in deep waters. At age 16, he went to jail after he attacked two Vietnamese men. The troubled youth also got involved in various racial attacks and drug consumption and distribution.

Mark tried his hand at rapping with the stage name “Marky Mark.” His brother Donnie Wahlberg was already a member of the popular band New Kids On The Block. Donnie helped MArk establish himself after his release from prison. He helped produce his first album, that unfortunately, was not much of a success. Regardless, Wahlberg managed to make a name for himself and gained multiple fans.

In 1992, Wahlberg landed a contract with Calvin Klein underwear. Modelling for Calvin Klein gained him a vast fan base. The following year, he landed his first movie, The Substitute. After just two years, Wahlberg managed to secure a role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Basketball Diaries. This movie proved to be his breakthrough as he gained much critical acclaim as a result of it.

However, it was not until the 2000s that Wahlberg tried his hand at big-budget roles. With prominent roles in projects such as Planet of the Apes (2001) and The Italian Job, Mark truly landed himself on the Hollywood map. His first Academy Award nomination came from his role in “The Departed” -a Martin Scorsese film. Wahlberg starred in numerous hit movies such as Ted (2012), Lone Survivor (2013), and Deep Water Horizon (2016), amongst others. Mark Wahlberg’s versatile performances made him one of the most successful actors in the industry today.

Apart from his stellar acting career, Wahlberg also produced multiple films. He served as the executive producer for the HBO series “Entourage” (2004-2011), Boardwalk Empire, and Ballers.

Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg’s Net Worth

As we can see above, both actors made some intelligent career choices and got their names on the Hollywood map. Now the real question is, who amongst the two is richer? Let us compare the assets and net worths of these skilled actors.

As of 2022, Matt Damon’s estimated net worth comes out to be a whopping $170 million USD. This value is the result of a series of successful movies that landed him major paychecks. His work in the Jason Bourne franchise paid him a majestic $87 million USD check. He also earned $3 million USD a year from producing Entourage.

According to the latest stats, Mark Wahlberg’s net worth amounts to a massive $400 million USD. The gifted actor is a great example of someone who started off from the very bottom and changed his life around. While a great chunk of his net worth comes from his movies, a huge amount also comes from his entrepreneurial efforts. The actor is an avid investor and producer. His salary per film estimates to be about $10 million USD. Although, he usually settles for a lower paycheck in exchange for a share of the movie’s profits.

He also owns shares of Wahlburgers, -a casual dining restaurant chain owned by him and his family. Wahlburger has 49 different locations across the US, and its annual revenue comes out to be $100 million USD. By getting a chunk of shares from this profit, Mark Wahlberg surely beats Matt Damon in the net worth aspect.

Matt Damon vs Mark Wahlberg net worth – Assets

Back in 2012, Matt and his wife Luciana bought a luxurious mansion worth $15 million USD in Los Angeles. The house went on the market for sale last year for $21 million USD. Although, it eventually sold for $17.9 million USD later that year. In 2017, the couple bought a gorgeous penthouse apartment in Brooklyn Heights in New York City. The penthouse cost them a handsome $16.8 million USD, becoming the most expensive home in Brooklyn at the time.

Back in 2001, Mark Wahlberg bought a Beverly Hills estate for $4.9 million USD. In 2015, he listed the house for a shocking $30 million USD. After staying on the market for almost three years, it finally sold for less than half its price, at $12.4 million USD, in 2018

Mark and his wife, Rhea Durham, invested in a 6-acre plot of land back in 2009 for $8.25 million USD. The couple then spent a whopping $20 million USD to construct a 30,000-square-foot mansion on this land. The mansion contains a swimming pool, movie theatre, golf course, and much more. In 2022, Mark put the house on the market for $87.5 million USD, although it is yet to be sold.