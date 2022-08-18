Travis Landon Barker is an American drummer, musician, songwriter as well as a record producer. He is best known for being the drummer of the rock band Blink-182. He started dating Kourtney Kardashian in early 2021. Since the couple got involved romantically, Travis has attracted a lot of Kardashian fans to himself as well. The fans have been curious to know everything about him, from his personal life to his professional life as well as Travis Barker’s net worth. The fans want to know it all when it comes to their favorite celebrities and their partners.

Travis Barker’s net worth is estimated to be around 50 million dollars as of August 2022. Travis is a really well-known drummer. It is because of this reason that he was named “punk’s first superstar drummer” by Rolling Stones as well as one of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.

Travis Barker’s Net Worth and Assets

He earns around 15 million dollars annually through his music royalties. Travis Barker’s net worth is said to be 50 million dollars, updated in August of 2022. His net worth is less than Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney has a whooping net worth of 65 million dollars which is 15 million dollars greater than Travis.

Travis Barker owns around ten real estate properties, six luxury Cars and 1 Luxury Yacht. He has also invested in stocks of a few companies. The stocks owned by Travis Barker are valued at $9 Million. Not only this, but Travis also possesses cash reserves that are worth 15 million dollars. A few of the companies in which stocks are owned by Travis Barker are listed below.

Walmart

Apple

Amazon

Berkshire Hathaway

AT&T

Early life and Career

Travis Landon Barker was born on 14th November 1975. His birth city is Fontana, California. Gloria Barker and Randy barker are his parents. Travis was very young when he developed an interest in drumming. He was only four years old when his mother got him a drum kit and started taking classes the following year. Moreover, he learned his drumming skills from the drummer Thomas Hogan. He joined the marching band in his school, and this is how he started taking part in regional competitions and festivals. He went on a tour with his first band, Feeble, all this while he was still in school.

Travis joined the band Aquabats temporarily and recorded his first album with them in 1997. Later on, in 1998, he started playing drums for the rock band Blink-182. Travis also worked with other bands and artists like Transplants, a rap/rock band, Dave Carlock’s band, The Distillers, and Puff Daddy.

Travis also has his hands in other businesses. Apart from being involved in the music industry, He owns a clothing line and accessory company. Moreover, he also has a record label by the name of LaSalle Records. Not only this, but Travis also owns a restaurant in California, and it is called Wahoo’s Fish taco.

Travis Barker’s Personal Life

Travis Barker is currently in wedlock with Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney is the eldest of the Kardashian sisters. The couple started dating in early 2021, and Travis started liking Kourtney before this. Within a few months of dating, Travis proposed to Kourtney while they were on a romantic beach date in Montecito, California. With no time to waste, the pair went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April of 2022. Kourtney posted pictures on her Instagram with the following caption:

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas), at 2 am, after an epic night, and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The couple officiated their marriage in a courthouse ceremony on 15th May 2022. Moreover, another wedding ceremony took place in Portofino, Italy. This was the third wedding event. In the presence of family and close friends, the ceremony was held on May 22, 2022,

Previously Travis had married twice. He married Melissa Kennedy in 2001, but the couple got divorced nine months later as things didn’t work out. In October of 2004, Travis married former Miss USA Shanna Moakler. Travis has two children from his second marriage, a son named Landon and a daughter named Alabama.

Travis Barker’s net worth might be a little less than Kourtney Kardashian, but as long as the couple is happy together, it should not make any difference.