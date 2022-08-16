Deshaun Watson’s Net Worth 2022

Who would have thought that a fourteen-year-old ball boy could one day become the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft? Yes, you have guessed it quite right. I am talking about none other than Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The twenty-six years old football quarterback plays in the National Football League (NFL) for the Cleveland Browns. From his journey from being a ball boy to being a great footballer, Watson has proved himself to be the pride of his country. Considering the fact that he has gathered many accolades on his name and is still going strong with his increasing number of achievements. This, however, does make one wonder what would be Deshaun Watson’s net worth in actuality. Seeing that he has become very successful at such a young age, his career is still very much flourishing.

Well, fear not. We have got you covered. Here are all the details that you need to know about him.

Who is Deshaun Watson?

Before we delve into his net worth, it is necessary for us to know a little bit about him to better understand how he ended up in the place that he is in now:

Deshaun Watson’s full name is Derrick Deshaun Watson.

He was born on September 14, 1995.

He is an American football quarterback for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).

His first appearance was actually in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Surprisingly enough, he also pulled his first NFL touchdown in that game.

Moreover, he received countless scholarships from various universities after passing out of high school with flying colours.

Watson also used to play college football at Clemson University.

During his time there, he led his team to a national championship in 2016.

Besides that, he was the first Clemson player to ever receive an invitation to the Heisman Trophy presentation after the 2015 season.

He even won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award in his junior year because of his outstanding performance.

He was fortunate enough to be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Also, signed a four-year contract with the Texans afterwards.

Subsequently, Watson guided the Texans to consecutive division titles between 2018 and 2019.

He further led the league in passing yards in 2020.

Moreover, he received his Pro Bowl honors in all of his three seasons as Houston’s primary starter.

He also has the highest career completion percentage to his name (minimum of 1,500 attempts).

Besides that, he is second in all-time career passer rating as well.

The quarterback, as a result, became the highest-paid NFL player.

Considering the fact that he signed a five-year $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns on 18th March 2022 says a lot about his worth .

Deshaun Watson’s Net Worth: How Much Is It?

According to the estimate for August 2022, Deshaun Watson’s net worth is roughly 50 Million USD dollars! Yes, you are seeing it correctly. This is actual net worth, and that is quite a lot if you ask me and very much deserved. Seeing that he did great for his country and his team.

He always had a great attitude and was passionate about working hard from the very beginning. No matter what the job was, he gave his utmost in every task. Considering the fact that when he was a young teen and used to pick footballs during practice, took care of the team’s equipment and folded towels, he was willing to do:

“Anything that the players needed”

And,

“took care of [it].”

He further shared in his interview with ESPN that his experience as a 14-year-old ball boy for Atlanta Falcons:

“taught [him] how to really work hard.”

Seeing that, it is:

“Something that helped change my life. Especially during the times off the field … the way I was raised, and the environment I was living in. It helped me see another side of what I can be and what I can become”.

Well, there is no doubt about that! He did showcase his abilities in the field.

Deshaun Watson’s Net Worth: Is He Worth The Money?

Well, hear it from his folks yourself what they think of Deshaun Watson!

The wide receiver, Julio Jones, who drafted into Falcons one year after Watson joined the practicing facility. Once shared his thoughts about young quarterback abilities:

“S—, I knew he was a hell of a quarterback. I tried to get him to go to Alabama”.

Moreover, Falcon former receiver coach Terry Robiskie also told ESPN that:

“I know a lot of those guys sit there and watch him and, like me, they’re just amazed at how far he’s come and where it all came from and where it all started.”

Besides them, Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien praised, at that time, a rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson and his accuracy:

“First of all, his accuracy, I think, is excellent. I don’t know where that came from. I think sometimes there’s so much time between the end of the college season and the actual draft that people start just making things up. That’s just really my opinion. I mean, this kid can throw the ball. Throws a tight spiral. He’s very accurate”.

And not only that, Kevin Stefanski very recently commented on Watson’s amazing talent as well:

“It’s been impressive to watch this calibre of player.”

All these statements clearly indicate that he is indeed worth the money that is invested on him. Discernably, the Texans were not wrong to sign him to a $13.84 million worth contract that also featured an $8.21 million signing bonus on May 12, 2017.

Deshaun Watson Never Gives Up!

Watson is a go-getter. He is not one of those people who let the world overpower them. He works great under pressure, and that pressure, more or less, motivates him to do more. His enthusiasm can be evident in one of his quotes:

“They did a little other stuff, but then the zone-read package, they made sure they contained me and not let me pull it. So we just locked in on each and every play, and we tried to make sure that we knew exactly what they were doing. – Deshaun Watson”

He has achieved his success by learning from his mistakes, taking care of his physical and mental health and by protecting himself from unnecessary hits and nonsense.

Did Allegations Affect His Net Worth?

Did you know that at the beginning of 2021, he was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault charges from countless women. Almost more than two dozen female massage therapists. Watson, however, has denied these claims even though there have been 20 social misconduct cases.

But the main question is, did it have an effect on Deshaun Watson’s net worth? Apparently, no. Seeing that: