Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth in 2022

Who does not know about the one and only Kevin Harvick? I mean, at least the people who have an interest in car racing would definitely be aware of him and his great services in the field. Considering the fact that he is the 3191st most popular person of all time and the 157th most popular contemporary sports personality! Which, if you ask me, are good enough numbers for me to get me up from my bed and search for him on the internet to know a little bit about him. And to be honest with you, you probably won’t be disappointed if you would do the exact same thing! Seeing that Harvick has a notable career in car racing and he is evidently his country’s pride. As he has not only received great love and support from his fans around the world, but he has also received many awards and achievements over the passage of time. Besides that, he is also one of the very few car racers in the world who have been in the long-run and are consistent with the path they have chosen for themselves. Surprisingly enough, even after being in the field for a very long time, he is still very much successful to this day. Luck is absolutely on the side of this man! Which, more or less, makes me wonder what would be Kevin Harvick’s net worth? Seeing that he is still thriving and flourishing. Folks, it makes you wonder, too, right?

Well, curious cats! Do not worry because we have great news for you. We have compiled all the details that you need to know about him. Check them out now.

Who is Kevin Harvick?

Before delving into his net worth, here are some basic things that you need to know about the said sportsman:

Personal Background:

Kevin Harvick’s full name is Kevin Michael Harvick .

He was born on December 8, 1975, in Bakersfield, California.

He got married to DeLana Linville on February 28, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the year of 2012, they had a son named Keelan Paul .

Also, his wife is the daughter of former NASCAR Nationwide series driver: John Paul Linville.

Did you know that Harvick’s inspiration to become a car racer was actually the result of his parents giving him a go-kart at the age of 5 as a kindergarten graduation gift.

Subsequently, allowing him to dream about becoming a car racer.

Professional Background:

He is famous as an American professional stock car racing driver.

As a talented race car driver, he was titled nicknames: “The Closer” and “Happy Harvick”

Besides that, he is also a full-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He started his NASCAR career in the year of 1992.

Moreover, Harvick also competes in the Nationwide and Camping World Truck Series as a part-time driver.

He typically drives his No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The sportsman actually made his debut in 1995 at the Mesa Marin Raceway. It was in his hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Surprisingly enough, he also ranks third in one of the only five drivers that have won a championship in both the sprint cup series and the Xfinity series.

Also, he ranked fifth in the top thirty one drivers who have won a race in each of NASCAR’s three national series with over 100 race wins across three national divisions.

Furthermore, the talented racer also won five consecutive races in just the year, 2014. This is considered as his careers best performance

With 2,317 laps, he became the third driver to ever lead more than 2000 laps in a single season.

Harvick is also the former owner of Kevin Harvick Incorporated. It was a race time that fielded cars in the Xfinity Series from 2004 to 2011 and the Truck Series between 2001 and 2011.

He was also involved in philanthropic works.

Besides that, he also has his own organisation called, Kevin Harvick Foundation.

Kevin Harvick’s Achievements and Awards :

The NASCAR driver is the 2014 Cup Series champion.

He is also the 2001 and 2006 Xfinity Series champion.

Besides that, he is the 2007 Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400 winner too.

Kevin Harvick also holds the all-time record for Cup Series wins at Phoenix Raceway as he gathered a total of nine wins.

Moreover, he is also the second longest-tenured active driver in the Cup series, only coming behind Kurt Busch in terms of career starts.

He has also received many awards. Some of them are:

2001 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year

2000 NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year

2001 NASCAR Busch Series Most Popular Driver

1995 NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series Rookie of the Year

2015 ESPY Awards Best Driver.

Moreover, he has earned:

30 wins in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

46 wins in the Nationwide Series

11 wins in the Camping World Truck Series.

What is Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth?

Attention sports enthusiasts! Prepare yourself to have your mind blown to bits and pieces. As I have some news for you:

Did you know that Kevin Harvick’s net worth ranges between a whopping $70 million USD dollars to $90 million USD dollars.

That just is not it, seeing that it has also made him the second richest NASCAR driver in the whole world.

Coming only behind the racer, Jimmie Johnson – who is the highest paid NASCAR driver with a net worth of $300 million USD dollars.

To be honest with you, I think it is very much deserved as he has built a very strong resume with his back-to-back wins.

Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth: His Salary, Earnings and Endorsements

Given below are some of the estimates that we found through our resources: