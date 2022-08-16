What is Aaron Carter Net Worth? Here’s everything you need to know about!

Does the name “Aaron Carter” ring a bell to you? It sure does, doesn’t it? Even just the surname is more than enough for one to remember whose family we are talking about. Seeing that you have probably heard of the House of Carters (previously known as The Carters), an American documentary/reality television show on E! That, more or less, deals with the lives of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and his four siblings reuniting in Los Angeles. Starring; Nick Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter and of course Aaron Carter. The said show was a means of allowing the siblings to have a family bonding time while they were subsequently trying to revive their careers. Sadly, the show was not of much help in developing a bond between the siblings. Considering the fact that it has been reported countless times that they are not on good terms with each other, to say the least. Especially the Carter brothers almost always had a rift between them that did not seem to close at any time. These family conflicts did affect Aaron and his life decisions. That, consequently, affected his career. And unfortunately enough, it did not affect Aaron Carter’s net worth in a good way either.

Curious about his career and net worth? Here are all the details that you need to know about him!

Who is Aaron Carter?

Before directly delving into his career, you must also know some basic things about him to better understand his standing in the Entertainment Industry:

Aaron Carter’s full name is Aaron Charles Carter.

He was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, to Jane Elizabeth (Spaulding) and Robert Gene Carter.

He is an American rapper, singer, and actor.

He is also the younger brother of the Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter.

Out of the whole Carter Family, both the Carter Brothers’ were the ones who stayed in the limelight over the years.

Cater first rose to fame as a pop and hip hop singer in the late 1990s as a solo act.

That, consequently, established him as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences with his four studio albums in the early years of the 21st century.

Surprisingly enough, he started performing at just the age of seven.

Moreover, his albums received great attention from global audiences:

He released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at the age of nine, which sold millions of copies worldwide.

Moreover, his second album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) (2000) , sold three million copies in the United States.

With his third album, Oh Aaron , going platinum as well.

Carter also made an appearance on:

Nickelodeon

Dancing with the stars

The Broadway musical Seussical,

The off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks

He released great singles like:

Ooh, Wee Ft. rapper Pat SoLo in 2014

Fool’s Gold on April 1, 2016

Besides that, he also released an EP titled LøVë in February 2017. His fifth album also had the same name and was released on February 16, 2018.

Aaron Carter Net Worth:

According to the 2022 estimate, Carter has a net worth of 400,000 USD Dollars. Which, if you ask me, is quite low, isn’t it? Seeing that he started off his career on a good note:

He was the singing lead for the band “Dead End” for two years at age seven.

His solo act was actually opening for the Backstreet Boys in Berlin in March 1997.

The said performance was also followed by a contract.

Resulting in the release of his first single, “Crush On You,” in the fall of 1997. Which, apparently, went gold in Australia.

He also recorded a duet with his elder brother, Nick.

He made his television debut in 1998 in Nickelodeon’s “Figure It Out.”

Guest-starred on the Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” and ABC’s “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” in 2001.

And, of course, had his own family show in 2006 on the E!; “House of Carters.”

He also appeared in several films. Such as; “Fat Albert” (2004), “Ella Enchanted” (2004), “Popstar” (2005), and “I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With” (2006).

It is crystal clear that Carter was doing pretty great in the start and was earning very well as a child star. Seeing that he was as sensational as Justin Bieber in his prime time. He was successful to the point that he might have outdone his own brother.

He validated this fact himself on Oprah: Where Are They Now — Extra:

“No disrespect to my brother, but when Nick was 18 years old, and I was ten years old, I was just kind of starting to make lots of money. I made over $200 million in my career before I even turned 18 years old”.

So, what happened then?

Carter Family Drama:

The singer-actor has been pretty vocal about his family’s behaviour and how he was burdened with looking after his family at a very young age. He revealed in an interview with GQ that:

“When I turned 18, I got $2 million in trust-fund money, and I got $4 million in taxes my parents didn’t pay when I was 11 and 12 years old. I worked really hard for that money. My whole life. Up until I was 18. Doing thousands and thousands of shows, working and providing for my family.”

He further added that in contrast to him:

“When my brother was 18 years old, he was out of the house. Didn’t take care of the family. I started when I was seven years old, and I was a provider for my family, too. If I could set people straight, I wouldn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. Like, get your facts straight. Like, actually get your facts straight”.

Moreover,

He has also accused his late sister, Leslie, of molestation… Saying that he was under her abuse from the age of 10, and that continued till he was 13.

This reportedly happened when she stopped taking medicine for bipolar disorder.

He also shared in a tweet that Nick was an abusive brother as well:

“LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. I’M BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. — I haven’t even seen you guys, and nick, you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. IT’S BEEN PUBLIC., and now you’re scared of the truth. pic.twitter.com/kd7nIF49PI— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019”

Aaron Carter Facing Legal Issues?

Getting popular at such a young age does mess with people’s minds. Evidently, the same happened to him as well. That, subsequently, decreased his net worth. Considering his claims, his family was apparently not a great role model for him. So it did not come as a surprise when things started to go downhill for him. As he got into a lot of trouble and had quite a few run with the law:

Seeing that, he got arrested for having a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle when he was stopped by the police for speeding in 2008.

He was also charged with DUI and marijuana possession in 2017.

His siblings, Nick and Angel Carter, obtained restraining orders against Aaron in 2019.

This was the result of Aaron’s confession to his twin sister Angel that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and that he had “thoughts of killing babies” – including Nick’s pregnant wife at that time.

Aaron Carter Net Worth: Going Bankrupt?

That was not it for him. His list of problems kept increasing. Seeing that his situation got even worse with the passage of time:

As he filed for bankruptcy in the state of Florida, citing that he had a debt of $3.5 million in November 2013.

Moreover, he listed in his bankruptcy filing that his total assets are at just $8,232.16.

The majority of his liability was from his

Besides that, he owed $1.368 million to the IRS alone.

He further listed that his average monthly income is $2,000, and his average monthly expenses are $2,005.

He also revealed that he was living with a relative at the time of the filing.

And claimed that he only had a $500 television, two MacBook computers, a Louis Vuitton backpack, and a $3,500 Breitling watch as his valuable physical assets.

All these factors ultimately led to Aaron Carter losing his 100 million USD dollars net worth.