Derek Carr Net Worth: How much does Derek Carr make a year?

American football quarterback Derek Carr net worth in 2023 is $85 million. He is an up-and-coming quarterback in football who has earned millions of dollars through his career. He is, in fact, the 99th highest-paid athlete in the world.

He started his professional football career in 2014 when the Las Vegas Raiders chose him. He has demonstrated throughout the years that he has what it takes to thrive at the top level, and this is why he has played for the same team since his selection as a professional football player.

Derek Carr Net Worth Over The Years

The quarterback attended Clements and Bakersfield Christian high schools. He then attended Fresno State from 2009 to 2013, where he was a First-team All-MWC selection twice and also the conference’s offensive player of the year twice.

In the 2014 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders picked him as the 36th overall pick. Upon entering the league, Carr was likened to his elder brother, David Carr, the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. One year after making his NFL debut, Derek was selected for the Pro Bowl, where he stayed for the next two seasons. Derek Carr was also a Pro Bowl participant in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

He signed a $4.37 million, four-year deal for his debut season. In 2017, Derek Carr and the Raiders agreed on a five-year $125 million contract. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Derek Carr made $42 million in salaries and bonuses, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

The previous year’s Derek Carr net worth

Carr’s net worth is anticipated to be $80 million in 2022. Carr and the Oakland Raiders agreed on a 5-year, $125 million deal that includes a $12,500,000 signing bonus, $70,200,000 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $25,000,000.

Carr also earned a $19,525,000 basic salary, a $100,000 workout bonus, a $2,500,000 dead cap value, and a $22,125,000 cap hit in 2021. Carr will have made a total of $130,513,120 by the time his current contract expires, helping increase Derek Carr net worth significantly.

In addition, he is eligible for several performance-based awards, including a $1 million incentive if he reaches the Pro Bowl and a $2 million bonus if he makes the playoffs.

Also, Derek has significantly profited from his endorsements. In fact, he has signed contracts for Nike and Panini, which have earned him more than $2 million.

Current assets owned by Derek Carr

Carr’s current yearly salary is the highest in the league at $25 million. This figure includes both his base salary and several bonuses and incentives.

Thanks to the enormous Derek Carr net worth, the footballer owns properties all over the country, including a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Bakersfield, California, worth $1,300,000. In 2018, he purchased a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Las Vegas for $3.7 million.

Carr loves to collect cars, and he has a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, a Maserati GranTurismo, and a Range Rover Autobiography, among others, in his collection. Furthermore, he has a Tesla Model X and a Ford F-150 truck.

Derek Carr is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made a lot of money because of how well he plays.