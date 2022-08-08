Roger Waters Net Worth – Is Roger amongst the richest singers?

When we hear the name Roger Waters, we are instantly reminded of the English Rock band named Pink Floyd; one of the first British psychedelic groups to spread its magic in the 1960s. Not only did it become the most popular rock band of its time, but the group also released many best-selling albums and singles. Their top-notch debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, which became a worldwide success in 1967, is very evidence of that known fact. However, Roger Waters, who was the co-founder and also the former bass guitarist of the said rock band, did not stay with the group for much longer as he left the renowned band that gave him his early fame and focused more on his solo career afterwards. Yet, the main question that we need to ask ourselves is why Roger Waters net worth was quite much more than the rest of his former bandmates even after leaving the band.

Considering the fact that usually, things might get hay-wire for the artists once they leave a popular group!

Well, here is a compilation of information related to the said topic that we gathered just for you! So that you might get an idea about Waters success and his net worth.

Who is Roger Waters?

Before directly delving into his net worth, you should also know a little bit about Roger Waters himself to understand how he got to the place that he is right now!

So, did you know that:

Roger Waters’s full name is George Roger Waters.

He was born on September 6th of, 1943, in Great Bookham, Surrey.

Water’s lost his father at a very early age in World War II. He was only five months old at that time when his father died fighting in the war.

As a result, he was raised just by his mother and his older brother.

He initially wanted to become an architect. Thus, to pursue that dream, he got enrolled in Regent Street Polytechnic.

Surprisingly enough, he also met Nick Mason and Richard Wright (future bandmates) at Regent Street Polytechnic.

Their union subsequently gave way for the roots of Pink Floyd to start establishing.

The trio formed a small band and started to religiously play music around 1963.

Roger Waters Net Worth: How much is it?

People, hold in to your breaths because you are going to get knocked off your socks! Roger Water has a swooping net worth of $310 million.

Yes! You have heard that quite right. And to think of it, it is much deserved as well. Seeing that, Water is not only a thriving musician, but he is also a:

Singer

Record producer

Songwriter

Guitarist

Bassist

Lyricist

Singer-songwriter

Film Score Composer

Composer

Not only that, after the original frontman of the band (Syd Barrett) left Pink Floyd right afterwards, their debut album release was successful due to his worsening mental health condition. It was Roger Waters who took charge and brought the band to its much-deserved success that it got through his efforts as the new frontman.

His creativity can be validated by his contribution as a songwriter in the following albums:

The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

Wish You Were Here (1975)

Animals (1977)

The Wall (1979)

Moreover, the adaption of the album The Wall into the musical film “The Wall (1982)” won two BAFTA Awards as well.

Which, more or less, accentuates that Waters’s notable work did bring with it a huge amount of commercial success to the band. And, there is no doubt that it is still very much appreciated by their fans.

Roger Waters Net Worth: Which Pink Floyd Member is the Richest?

Did you know that Roger Waters is the richest member of Pink Floyd?

According to the calculated estimate, here is the total net worth of all the former and active members of the said band in question:

Syd Barrett: US$5 million

Richard Wright: US$70 million.

Nick Mason: US$180 million

David Gilmour: US$180 million.

Roger Waters: US$310 million.

After the monumental success of the album “The Wall” and Waters taking more control as the flourishing leader of the band around 1983, it was evident that there was no stop to his creative powers. Which, consequently, started to create a rift between the members as well. Considering the fact that the musician did not want to wait for his bandmates to release an album.

Yes, you have caught right onto that hint! I was talking about the album “Final Cut” – that, in the majority, constituted of Roger Waters’s work only.

Even the critics reviewed it as:

Essentially a Roger Waters solo album

And to be honest with you, it was not a shock that once its released, Waters almost immediately went solo. Seeing that, he clearly knew of his potential and did not want to be held back.